About $460,000 in state grants will go toward security system updates at 11 Frederick County Public Schools.
The money comes from the Maryland Center for School Safety, an independent unit of the state government established in 2013.
Each county gets a set funding allocation from the MCSS, said Scott Blundell, FCPS’ security and emergency management supervisor. Then, school districts work to figure out what projects they can pursue within that amount.
Almost all of FCPS’ share of the state funds will go toward upgrading security camera equipment at schools around the county.
Eight of the 11 affected schools — Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Tuscarora elementary and high schools, Ballenger Creek elementary and middle schools, and Orchard Grove, Parkway and Carroll Manor elementary schools — will see their existing analog security cameras replaced with new IP equipment.
IP security cameras offer higher resolution images, store footage digitally rather than on a disc or tape and allow for easier file accessibility and sharing.
In addition to the cost of purchasing and installing the new equipment, the grants will cover the one-time license required to connect the cameras to FCPS’ surveillance software.
The funds will allow Frederick High School and West Frederick Middle School to connect their existing IP cameras to FCPS’ software.
Finally, about $6,000 will go toward purchasing and installing an outdoor radio antenna booster system for Thurmont Middle School. It will improve “radio communications within the school building and around the school’s property,” according to school board documents.
