School and law enforcement officials are working to determine why a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia took 27 students off campus Thursday and walked them through the woods to a cafe nearly a mile away.
The teacher and students ended up at The Buzz, a cafe at a shopping center along Md. 80.
At about 12:30 p.m., the teacher told a cafe employee to call law enforcement and report multiple stabbings at the school, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell.
Deputies "quickly determined" that there had been no stabbings, the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
The school was placed on lockdown status, which means teachers lock their classroom doors, turn off the lights and stay silent.
It was later moved to hold status, meaning teachers and students keep their classroom doors locked and stay out of the hallways, but otherwise conduct business as usual.
At the shopping center, sheriff's deputies could be seen moving in and out of the cafe and speaking with students and adults. Patrol cars and a firetruck were stationed outside.
At about 2:15 p.m., Green Valley Principal Giuseppe Di Monte wrote in a schoolwide Find Out First email that the 27 students had been returned to school and were safe.
Early Thursday afternoon, FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland deferred questions to Wivell.
Oland could not be reached later Thursday afternoon for additional comments.
Wivell deferred questions about the teacher and the 27 students to FCPS.
This story will be updated.
Staff writer Clara Niel contributed to this report.
Maybe the teacher was pranked?
Can't wait to hear the rest of this story... What happened?! Looking at a map, they would have had to walk through a bunch of yards, a whole neighborhood, not just the woods. Did they take a route through the woods to avoid the neighborhood between the school & shopping center? Did the teacher have a mental break, or did they actually think there was a stabbing? They didn't have a single cell phone in this group? Why ask the coffee shop employee to call the police? No one in the neighborhood saw nearly 30 kids walking around & thought it was weird? I feel bad for all the kids & families probably freaking out...
