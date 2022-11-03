Green Valley Class
Frederick County sheriff's deputies and others gathered outside The Buzz, a cafe at a shopping center along Md. 80, on Thursday. Police and school system officials say a Green Valley Elementary School teacher and 27 students left the school and went to the cafe.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

School and law enforcement officials are working to determine why a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia took 27 students off campus Thursday and walked them through the woods to a cafe nearly a mile away.

The teacher and students ended up at The Buzz, a cafe at a shopping center along Md. 80.

threecents
threecents

Maybe the teacher was pranked?

Frankle1
Frankle1

Can't wait to hear the rest of this story... What happened?! Looking at a map, they would have had to walk through a bunch of yards, a whole neighborhood, not just the woods. Did they take a route through the woods to avoid the neighborhood between the school & shopping center? Did the teacher have a mental break, or did they actually think there was a stabbing? They didn't have a single cell phone in this group? Why ask the coffee shop employee to call the police? No one in the neighborhood saw nearly 30 kids walking around & thought it was weird? I feel bad for all the kids & families probably freaking out...

