As high school seniors have had their final celebrations canceled one by one, communities have banded together to lift their spirits and celebrate them in different ways.
Seniors across the county from Urbana to Brunswick have experienced the giving nature of their neighbors, friends, and even some strangers over the past weeks through an effort called “Adopt a Senior.”
The idea has been used by school communities across the country to show the graduating class of 2020 a little extra love.
Amanda Hunter and others in Urbana had been wondering what they could do for local seniors, and after reading about the “Adopt a Senior” effort in other places, Hunter thought she could make it happen in Urbana, both for her son who is graduating, and his classmates.
She set up a Facebook page and included instructions on how parents or family members could make a post for their seniors to be adopted.
“As soon as I set it up and shared the link on some of our neighborhood pages ... immediately there were hundreds of people wanting to join and people that came on there inviting friends and family,” Hunter said. “In just 24 hours, we hit about 300 members.”
As of Tuesday, the page had almost 800 members.
Hunter said there are so many people wanting to adopt, that sometimes seniors get adopted two or three times.
“Usually within one to two hours they have more than one person who is saying something like ‘Oh, I know him he mowed my lawn I want to send him something,’ or, ‘I know her, she worked over at the grocery store,’” Hunter said.
When seniors are posted to “be adopted” the post includes a picture of them and a list of their favorite things, such as foods, restaurants and hobbies.
The idea is for adopters to send seniors gifts based on their interests.
Ben Lichtman, a senior at Urbana, received a whole basket of gifts from his adopter after his mom, Gretchen Barrack posted about him in the Facebook group.
“My basket was filled.” Lichtman said. “I got a lot of snacks as well as a cookbook, a candle, and two gift cards to places I love.”
Lichtman will be attending Frederick Community College in the fall and hopes to eventually transfer to a university in South America to continue developing his fluency in Spanish.
This led Rachel Shifaraw to adopt him. Originally from Chile, Shifaraw said the post about Ben really spoke to her.
“It was kind of tempting to pick a kid that we knew but then ... [Ben’s] mom wrote the sweetest write up about him,” Shifaraw said. “He seems like such a giving kid ... which I think is really big for a 17-year-old kid so I was immediately drawn to that.”
Barrack said she was moved to tears after Shifaraw volunteered to adopt him, because to her and Ben, Shifaraw is a total stranger.
“Here’s this person who saw what I wrote about Ben, recognized what he’s about and it touched something in her that she wanted to do something special for him,” Barrack said.
Lichtman said he thought the whole gesture was “really, really sweet.”
Christian Kwon, another Urbana senior, was also adopted by a stranger.
“He took it out of his own heart to do something for a stranger and everything I got felt so meaningful,” Kwon said. “Having people come to you and want to do something for you...it’s such a positive thing in every community.”
Shifaraw said efforts like “Adopt a Senior” show how important a community can be in times of hardship.
“I think it’s really important, especially for the kids to see the value in giving to a community, being a part of a community,” Shifaraw said. “The importance of giving back not just to people you know but to people you maybe don’t know and being good humans in this world especially at a time like this where things feel so dark. I think it’s really good to shine that light.”
Hunter said she will keep the page going at least through graduation to not only continue adoptions but also continue the messages of positivity and inspiration that have been shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.