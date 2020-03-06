March Madness, Frederick County style, kicked off this week as the MPSSAA basketball playoffs tipped off.
Beginning Monday, local boys and girls teams squared off against one another for the regional semifinals, hoping to continue on the road to a state championship.
But the excitement wasn’t all on the court. Fans packed the school gyms, cheerleaders shouted a little louder than normal and coaches paced up and down the sidelines a bit more nervously stride.
By Thursday, six county teams had reached the state quarterfinals. The Catoctin, Middletown and Frederick girls won respective regional titles in Class 1A, 2A and 3A. Girls state quarterfinals were Friday night, with Frederick and Middletown both advancing to the state semifinals next week. The Cadets defeated Bel Air, while the Knights topped Liberty. Catoctin lost to Coppin Academy in overtime.
In boys action, Catoctin, Oakdale and Frederick won regional championships Thursday. Boys quarterfinals are Saturday. Catoctin (1A) travels to Lake Clifton for a 1 p.m. game. Oakdale (2A) plays host to Elkton at 6 p.m. Frederick (3A) travels Baltimore Polytechnic Institute for a 1 p.m. meeting.
The state semifinals are Thursday and Friday, while state finals are scheduled for Saturday.
“It is a very exciting time in FCPS,” said Kevin Kendro, FCPS supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities, in an email. “I love seeing our schools and communities not only celebrating their team[s] success but also congratulating other FCPS schools and teams. There is a lot of ‘Team FCPS’ pride throughout and amongst our communities, and I can’t wait to see our teams compete at the state tournament.”
