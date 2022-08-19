Unpacking in her Hood College dorm on Friday, first-year student Alyssa Peters turned to a suitcase her mother, Natalie, placed before her.
There was a surprise inside.
Together, mother and daughter unzipped the suitcase as Alyssa's father, Andy, watched expectantly. The luggage revealed a pillow emblazoned with a photo of the family dog's face — Tucker, a fluffy Havanese with expressive eyes.
Alyssa smiled and exclaimed. Her mother beamed and placed the pillow on Alyssa's bed.
Natalie said it will be odd not to have Alyssa at home in Eldersburg. She is going to study early childhood education at Hood.
"We are empty nesters," Natalie said.
Alyssa moved into Smith Hall on Friday along with her classmates. Blue, gray and white balloons adorned the college's entrance in welcome. Peer mentors in bright yellow T-shirts waved to passing vehicles.
The Hood College Class of 2026 is made up of 374 students from 17 states, plus Washington, D.C., and 17 countries, according to a news release from the college. The most popular majors for the newest Blazers include business administration, nursing, biology, psychology and computer science.
Classes start Monday.
Among the nursing students is Middletown High School grad Travis Moulton. He was drawn to the major for the experience he can get early in college.
He said move-in went smoothly thanks to all of the volunteers who helped.
"Everyone basically did it for me," Moulton said.
Outside Smith Hall, returning students in bright yellow T-shirts and staff members in Navy blue bustled around, unloading vehicles. Dean of Students Ron Wiafe broke a sweat.
"It's been amazing," he said. "I think our new families are excited."
Wiafe said he had been in and out of Smith Hall, carrying items up and down the stairs.
"We are all supportive of students," he said. "Students first is kind of our mantra."
Rob Klinedinst, the vice president for finance, echoed that sentiment.
"It's all about the students," he said.
Klinedinst, who started at Hood in June, normally wears a tie to work. But on Friday, he donned a Hood T-shirt with "Hello!" written on the front. He said he wanted to volunteer to help students.
On Smith Hall's first floor, name tags in the shape of candy decorated the doors. Inside one room, two aspiring English majors got to know each other as roommates.
Gracyn Van Bemmel came from Bel Air, while Julia Leclair came all the way from Rhode Island. Van Bemmel had a pillow with a photo of her cat Misty on the bed. Leclair brought a stuffed bear wearing one of her dad's shirts.
Van Bemmel hopes to get involved in the theater program. She participated in stage management in high school.
Leclair looks forward to joining the Queer Student Union and getting more comfortable expressing her identity.
Van Bemmel wants to be a journalist for National Geographic, while Leclair aspires to work for a publishing company.
"I'm just really excited to be here," Leclair said. "I'm excited for my independence."
On the steps of Smith Hall, sophomore peer mentor Katoya Francis caught her breath. She recalled her first move-in day and how helpful the peer mentors were. They inspired her to become one.
"They left quite an impression on me," Francis said.
Peer mentor leader Brandon Walker, a senior, said the first-week experience is crucial. In that time, he said, students decide whether to stay or go.
Peer mentors provide more than move-in day muscle, however. They are available to students throughout the year as friendly faces to go to for advice, Francis said.
"Attitude is everything," she said. "Let's have fun."
