With Frederick County Public Schools still unsure of how it will reopen this fall, some parents may consider taking an alternate approach to educating their children — in the form of homeschooling.
Leslie Granofsky and Renee Huston both live in Frederick County and both homeschool their children. They say in the past few weeks they have seen a peaked interest from other parents about the possibilities of continuing education at home.
This has led them to host a virtual panel titled “Considering Homeschooling” with two other homeschooling mothers — both of which are working parents — to answer questions about how to get started, how to juggle work responsibilities, and what to have or not have as expectations.
So far, over 200 people have registered to attend.
“The thing that I tell parents is you have to make it whatever works best for you and your kids,” Granofsky said.
A single mother of two daughters, Granofsky has homeschooled both her children for five years. She is a former public elementary school teacher and said she wanted her daughters to have a more expansive and varietal education while growing up.
“Looking back on my childhood the things that I remember most about education were the things that happened outside of the walls of the school,” Granofsky said. “I wanted my children to have that same experience to be able to learn from the world around them and not necessarily have the restrictions that come with public school.”
Granfosky runs a licensed daycare program out of her home and said homeschooling gives her the flexibility she needs to both run a business and educate her daughters.
There is no structured school day. Her daughters do independent work in the morning and Granofksy gives them instruction in the afternoons and evenings.
There are no standardized tests – which Granofksy says takes a lot of pressure off – and her girls spend time learning in all environments and going at their own pace.
The biggest challenge was breaking her old habits as a teacher and taking on a double role as both parent and educator.
“I’ve had to steer away from comparing what children in school are doing versus what [my daughters] are doing,” Granofksy said, “The transition from me being solely mommy to now me being mommy and teacher...the first year of homeschooling was just a complete learning experience for me and them.”
Huston agreed.
“Because I was a public school teacher, I still had that mindset of it had to look like [public school] or my child has to be at a certain level,” Huston said. “The more that I was able to let go of that and really cater to what my kids needed and what level they were on that’s where I saw them and myself thrive.”
Huston has homeschooled her three children for eight years. A former FCPS teacher, Huston said the homeschooling route allowed her to continue her love for teaching while staying home with her kids.
It hasn’t been easy though, and Huston hopes to get that message across to parents during the panel.
“My kids still struggle...but being able to do it with love and to come beside them and help them work through it and being able to have a close relationship with my kids is what I really want to see other parents just fall in love with,” she said.
The biggest benefit, both women said, is not only having time with their children but seeing how close their kids get to each other.
“A lot of people say that they can’t believe how my kids have such great friendships with each other,” Huston said. “Being home together all day and learning together...they have really just become each other’s best friends.”
When asked how their children socialize both women laughed and said homeschooling often gets a negative reputation as producing children who have been isolated from the outside world.
Both Granofsky’s and Huston’s kids are involved in extracurriculars like dance and art classes, recreation sports, and nature groups. Both women actually think their children have a greater social depth because they interact with other children of all ages.
“If you go to public school then you are in a classroom with kids your same age all day long...whereas with homeschooling they’re exposed to kids of all ages,” Huston said.
Neither pass any judgment on families that choose to send their children to public school. It’s all about doing what works best for each family they said.
They hope with the panel they can excite parents about homeschooling for a reason other than wanting to keep their kids safe during a pandemic.
“I understand that some people are going to do homeschooling...not necessarily because they want to homeschool but because they don’t want the other option,” Huston said. “But it’s really exciting to see that this is quote, unquote forcing some parents to choose homeschooling for this school year and it’s exciting to see what will happen with that.”
Granofsky said she wants to show parents that no matter what their situation – stay-at-home, working, single, or married – homeschooling is a very real possibility, and you don’t have to be a teacher to do it. You just need some creativity.
“If [parents are] willing to take their focus off of what they can’t do and focus on what they can do with their child, this homeschool experience will be something that will completely blow their minds,” Granofsky said.
Excellent photo Mr. Green!
It is impossible to look at it and not have your spirits raised. [beam]
Like so much else in life, home schooling can potentially be a good thing -- but just because professional, degreed teachers can do it clearly does NOT mean everyone can.
How often have we all heard other people say, "If *I* can do it, ANYONE can!" It's understandable that people might honestly think that, but it's obviously a false statement.
I come from a family of educators -- both parents, my step-mother, and two grandparents. It's not a case of "anyone (or even most people) can do it".
One issue was mentioned in the article -- lack of socialization. As was pointed out, that's not always a problem, but it certainly can be.
Another HUGE potential issue is that kids who are homeschooled do not always get exposed to a wide variety of views and opinions. We all have biases. The student is shortchanged when their parent/teacher decides that they do not need to learn about certain races; cultures; political views; religions; human sexuality; certain countries; and/or pesky scientific facts that conflict with their religious beliefs.
In fact, that is the primary reason many people (pre-COVID anyway) homeschool -- because they do not want their child(ren) exposed to certain factual information. For example, it's quite common for fundamentalist Christians to homeschool their kids.
There has been a lot of complaining over the past few months by parents who say they are sick of their kids being home all the time. For them to try and homeschool is probably not a good idea.
Mrnatural, there was a family who home schooled that lived near us. There was a network of some sort whereby the kids would get together for field trips and other socialization opportunities. The kids were wonderful young people. There is more than one way to get an education.[ninja]
Correct bosco. As I said, "...home schooling can potentially be a good thing...".
The results of homeschooling are all over the map. It can work out well, but it can also be an unmitigated failure.
Had the article been more balanced I would not have felt the need to say something.
If I remember correctly, all of the parents in the group subscribed to the same curriculum from a company in Florida so all of the kids were on the same page, so to speak. With the issues in public schools today, if I had small children now home schooling would be on the table.
Enjoy the day.
[ninja]
Mr. Natural
"Another HUGE potential issue is that kids who are homeschooled do not always get exposed to a wide variety of views and opinions" isn't that one of the primary reason people home school?
You raised some good points. I worried when my daughter started home schooling for many of the reasons you stated. My concerns were similar when she entered them in a small private school. I used to believe the socialization that came from a public school environment was one of it's greatest assets Not anymore. Like many across this country. Although I am not Catholic I suppose that is the reason people have been sending their kids to Catholic schools for years.
But you are correct about the parents that do not have the ability or desire to teach their children. They should not home school and their children would benefit from a structured environment and association with children of different economic and racial backgrounds. But the real life current problem is that these folks are being required to home school and their kids are not getting the socialization.
.
Home schooling is looking pretty good nowadays. Good for her.
[ninja]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Yes, is sure does. [thumbup]
