Hood College has announced an agreement with Gettysburg and McDaniel colleges that will allow students to fast-track a master’s degree in environmental studies.
The program, called an “articulation agreement,” allows undergraduate students from Gettysburg and McDaniel to transfer some of their undergraduate credits toward the 33-credit environmental biology master’s program at Hood.
It also allows those students to waive some of their introductory course requirements and instead take more specialized electives. In cutting down on class requirements, students can graduate faster.
“It’s really a win-win for them,” said April Boulton, dean of Hood’s graduate school. “They get a cheaper rate, they have to take fewer credits, they complete the degree in a shorter amount of time.”
Hood is the only school in the greater Frederick region that offers a graduate degree in environmental science or environmental biology, Boulton said. The college wanted to target institutions within that radius that offer undergraduate degrees in those fields, and allow those students to pursue a master’s without leaving the area.
“There’s not a lot you can do with just a bachelor’s degree in environmental science. There are some career options, but many entry-level positions in that field require a master’s degree just to get a foot in the door,” Boulton said.
Plus, Boulton said, all three colleges are small, private liberal arts schools, so students leaving Gettysburg and McDaniel will likely fit right in on Hood’s campus.
“Hood is going to feel really familiar to them,” she said. “It’s not going to feel strange or foreign.”
Boulton hopes the first students will enter the program next fall.
She estimated the program would allow students to shave around $2,000 off the degree, which typically costs about $12,000 to attain.
“This unique partnership will address our world’s most pressing environmental issues by providing local, regional and national companies with well-trained environmental experts,” Hood president Andrea Chapdelaine wrote in a news release.
