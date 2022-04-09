Hood College announced a multi-million-dollar gift on Friday that will establish a new school for its health programs.
The Ruth Whitaker Holmes School of Behavioral and Health Sciences will soon encompass a variety of the college’s existing graduate and undergraduate degrees, including nursing, counseling, psychology, nutrition, social work, sociology and public health.
The project is funded by a $1 million grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce E-Nnovation Fund, received in October 2021, and a matching $1 million grant from Holmes, who graduated from the college in 1955 with a degree in chemistry.
“We are so grateful to Ruth and her forward-thinking of this transformative gift to establish the School of Behavioral and Health Sciences,” Andrea Chapdelaine, president of the college, said in a statement. “The gift, along with support from the State, will enable us to further expand our partnership with Frederick Health. Together, we can reimagine health education and health care to meet the needs of the community.”
The Holmes school will take over the property at 700 Tollhouse Road, for which the college recently announced a lease agreement with Frederick Health. The property is under renovation and will be ready to house Holmes school faculty and students by spring 2023, the release said.
Students in the Holmes school will “work in close partnership with Frederick Health, the Frederick County Health Department and other local organizations to facilitate experiential learning,” the release said.
Hood is conducting a nationwide search to find the school’s first dean.
The college awarded Holmes an honorary degree during its centennial commencement in 1993. She received a master’s degree in nutrition at the University of Massachusetts and a doctorate in higher education from Boston College in 1979, according to the release. A registered dietitian, she received her degree from Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in 1956.
Holmes is a retired professor of home economics at Framingham State College.
“It is especially fitting that the school will be named after Ruth, who was a pioneer as a female STEM student and led a distinguished career in the health sciences and academia,” Chapdelaine said.
Gifts from Holmes and her family have funded an array of projects at Hood, from the $6.1 million campus center, which opened in 1997, to the hiring of a director of biomedical research and technology in 2003. She served on the school’s board of trustees for 12 years.
