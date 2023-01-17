Hood College is launching a fund that will provide full tuition coverage to low-income Maryland students, officials announced Tuesday.
The "Hood Advantage Program" will be need-based, according to a news release, and will benefit "high-achieving" students across the state.
To qualify, students must be full-time residents of Maryland and live in a household with an adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less.
The students also must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher throughout high school.
The fund will cover any tuition costs that remain for eligible students after scholarships and federal grants. Students who receive the funding won't have to take out any loans.
“Many people may think a small, private institution such as Hood can be expensive,” Bill Brown, Hood's vice president for enrollment management, said in the news release. “But our goal is to make a Hood College education even more accessible to all students of promise. By dedicating funds to covering tuition costs, this program is doing just that.”
There is no cap on how many students could benefit from the program, Hood spokesperson Mason Cavalier wrote in an email Tuesday.
The program isn't relying on a new funding source, Cavalier wrote. It's "simply a new financial commitment to closing the cost gap for these students."
Starting this fall, any student who applies to Hood and lists Hood as a school of choice on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will automatically receive the funding.
The program does not cover the cost of room, board or textbooks. It's only available to students who apply as first-year full-time undergraduates.
“The Hood Advantage Program is going to help students from Maryland with the greatest financial need,” Hood President Andrea Chapdelaine said in the college's news release. “By ensuring access to a Hood education for Maryland’s most deserving students, we know this program will change lives.”
This is good for those that will qualify for the subsidy. Most college bound students will not qualify…and because of this, widespread support for expanding the program further will be tepid. Tuition at Hood is over $40,000 a year. Most 18 year olds have next to nothing when upon graduation. Selling people interest bearing loans that they can never walk away from is immoral.
