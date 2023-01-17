Hood College aerial
The campus of Hood College, with Coffman Chapel in the upper left corner

Hood College is launching a fund that will provide full tuition coverage to low-income Maryland students, officials announced Tuesday.

The "Hood Advantage Program" will be need-based, according to a news release, and will benefit "high-achieving" students across the state.

MrSniper
MrSniper

This is good for those that will qualify for the subsidy. Most college bound students will not qualify…and because of this, widespread support for expanding the program further will be tepid. Tuition at Hood is over $40,000 a year. Most 18 year olds have next to nothing when upon graduation. Selling people interest bearing loans that they can never walk away from is immoral.

