Hood College has entered an articulation agreement with Gettysburg College and McDaniel College to establish an accelerated degree program that enables students to work concurrently towards a bachelor’s and master’s degree in environmental studies and environmental biology.
The articulation agreement allows undergraduate students from Gettysburg and McDaniel to transfer six to nine undergrad senior credits towards the 33-credit requirement in Hood’s graduate-level environmental biology program. In the sharing of their resources, the institutions aim to allow students to fast-track their M.S. while staying local.
Additionally, students may waive up to eight credits of introductory graduate classes and instead apply for specialty elective courses such as Insect Ecology, Soil Ecology or Plant Ecology.
“This unique partnership will address our world’s most pressing environmental issues by providing local, regional and national companies with well-trained environmental experts,” said Andrea E. Chapdelaine, president of Hood College. “In offering this fast-tracked pathway towards a master’s degree in environmental science, we can save our students both time and money as they earn their degree.”
Chris Zappe, provost at Gettysburg College, said the collaboration will help students gain the knowledge and skills that will help them to address “some of the most important challenges of our times.”
Visit hood.edu/graduateacademicsprograms/environmental-biology-ms for more information about Hood’s Master of Science program in environmental biology.
