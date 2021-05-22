There were not one but two undergraduate commencement ceremonies at Hood College on Saturday, as the school recognized both its 2020 and 2021 classes.
For Kaitlin Campos, waiting for Saturday afternoon's ceremony to begin was a bittersweet moment.
As the first in her family to earn a college degree, “this means everything,” she said.
But the Law and Criminal Justice and Spanish major from Silver Spring reflected on the year and a half of her college life that was largely taken away because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would have been nice to spend a full four years on campus, she said.
Her mother Sonia Campos said she thought perhaps there wouldn't be any ceremony, but joked that even with having to wear a face mask, the ceremony was very exciting.
The school had set a date for the ceremony in mid-March, when the COVID metrics didn't look all that great, Hood President Andrea Chapdelaine said after the commencement. But she was confident they would be able to do something, after the pandemic forced a virtual commencement last May.
Both graduate students and undergrads from the class of 2020 were recognized in the morning, while the undergraduates of 2021 gathered under the hot sun on the school's Thomas Athletic Field Saturday afternoon for their own commencement.
A ceremony for 2021 graduate students was scheduled for Saturday evening.
The 2020 graduating class featured 223 undergraduates and 232 graduate students. The 2021 class included 250 undergraduates and 214 graduate students.
The last year-plus has certainly had its challenges, Chapdelaine said, but she's proud of how the school came together.
“It's hard to express what an amazing community this is,” she said.
The pandemic forced a complete re-evaluation of practically everything they did, from classrooms and facilities, to dining and food service, to athletics.
“You had to look at every aspect of the college and rethink it,” Chapdelaine said.
Senior class president Liliana Bean talked about the effects of the pandemic on the students in her speech to her classmates.
When they left campus for spring break last year, they didn't know they wouldn't come back until almost five months later.
“I'm so grateful that we were able to come back. But it wasn't the same,” she said.
The students have been through so much in the past year, including being isolated from each other, Chapdelaine said.
That's why it felt so good to be able to see the students on Saturday, and to be able to see their faces when they took off their masks to walk across the stage.
“They keep talking about the light at the end of the tunnel. And I really saw it today,” she said.
