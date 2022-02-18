Hood College has received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Maryland Center for Computing Education.

The funds will go towards Hood’s “Computational Thinking Partnership: Teach the Teacher Educators (TTE)” program, the third phase of a collaborative project between the college’s departments of computer science and information technology and education, along with Frederick Community College.

The program, a release says, aims to increase educators’ knowledge in the K-12 Computer Science Framework and Maryland’s K-12 Computer Science Standards.

Hood participants, along with those from Frederick Community College and Montgomery Community College, will be trained in the principles of computer science, to then bring those fundamentals into their own courses for future teachers.

The release said participants began with a “hands-on introduction” to some of the core concepts of computer science, such as computing systems, algorithms and more.

— Patrick Kernan

Follow Patrick Kernan on Twitter: @PatKernan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription