Hood College has received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Maryland Center for Computing Education.
The funds will go towards Hood’s “Computational Thinking Partnership: Teach the Teacher Educators (TTE)” program, the third phase of a collaborative project between the college’s departments of computer science and information technology and education, along with Frederick Community College.
The program, a release says, aims to increase educators’ knowledge in the K-12 Computer Science Framework and Maryland’s K-12 Computer Science Standards.
Hood participants, along with those from Frederick Community College and Montgomery Community College, will be trained in the principles of computer science, to then bring those fundamentals into their own courses for future teachers.
The release said participants began with a “hands-on introduction” to some of the core concepts of computer science, such as computing systems, algorithms and more.
— Patrick Kernan
