Hood College in Frederick will see a record number of first-year students for the fall semester, as hundreds of newcomers arrive on campus for move-in day Wednesday, according to college officials.
The school will welcome 334 first-year students and 96 transfer students this year. Altogether, the total figure makes the second-largest cohort of new students in the liberal arts college’s history, according to a Monday news release.
“We are incredibly excited to be able to not only welcome our new students to campus, but to be able to do it safely in near-normal conditions,” Hood College President Andrea Chapdelaine said in a prepared statement. “With the return of in-person instruction and more students returning to live on campus, we’re eager to welcome back our Hood community.”
As a COVID-19 precaution, Hood faculty and students will be required to wear masks inside campus facilities to start the school year, according to the school’s website. A full list of COVID-19 safety measures can be found online via Hood.edu/discover/promise-fall.
College representatives say the class of 2025 hails from 19 different states and Washington, D.C. and includes international students from five different countries. According to the news release, incoming students at the liberal arts college are showing a strong interest in STEM, with the top five majors being nursing, business, psychology, biology and computer science.
