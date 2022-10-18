Focusing on health
Hood College nursing students Emily Colangelo, left, and Luke Harned prepare a flu shot during the 15th annual Frederick Community Health Fair on Saturday. The event was held by the Asian American Center of Frederick, in partnership with Frederick Health Hospital. It offered various activities, health screenings, and free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots.

Hood College and Frederick Health on Tuesday announced a scholarship program aimed at addressing what the organizations said was a "critical need" for nurses, both locally and nationwide. 

The program will provide recipients with up to $22,000 over four years and a $5,000 bonus upon graduation from Hood's undergraduate nursing program.

