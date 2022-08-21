The two-story, 19th-century building at 72-74 S. Market St. has served as the home of Downtown Piano Works since 2008. However, the site’s earliest documented use was a hotel.
The property is opposite the historic B&O Railroad station and therefore was conveniently situated for business.
An early Sanborn Fire Insurance map from 1887 shows that the front of the hotel featured a saloon. By the second quarter of the 20th century, the building transitioned from a hotel and saloon to a series of other commercial endeavors.
Much more recently, local resident John Wayne Droneburg purchased an old bottle opener with imprinted lettering advertising the “Hotel Stag, Opposite B&O Passenger Depot.”
Knowing that there may be some interest in this unique relic, Droneburg posted an image on social media and soon connected to the current building owners, Dan and Theresa Shykind.
Seizing on an opportunity that connects a modern business to its past, this article will explore the site when used as the Hotel Stag.
The earliest reference to Hotel Stag appears in 1912, when Lucian R. Osborne applied for a liquor license.
Osborne and his wife, Kate, moved to the Frederick area several years before from Rushville, Indiana.
In addition to operating their business, the Osbornes owned an 80-acre farm east of downtown. Unfortunately, the timing of the hotel and saloon venture could not have been more challenging.
Nationwide, there was a growing debate concerning the prohibition of alcohol, and Frederick was no different.
In April 1913, the Anti-Saloon League of Frederick County took out a nearly full-page advertisement in The Daily News. The organization declared its right and public duty to publish the names of the applicants seeking a liquor license. Osborne was one of many people on the list.
In the same advertisement, the League further charged the public to investigate the applicants to confirm that they were bona fide candidates who met a list of criteria. Such requirements included being a reputable property owner and a local resident.
The organization claimed no “ill feeling, bad motives, or malice” to the applicants, nor did it intend “injuring any man’s reputation or business.” Still, it called for the cooperation of local citizens to investigate the individual applicants.
In the fall of 1916, the growing debate on prohibition escalated.
As part of a special election, the citizens voted on an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit selling, manufacturing or transporting for sale alcoholic beverages in Frederick County after May 1, 1918. The amendment was ultimately supported in a vote.
On the prescribed date, an article was published announcing the end of alcohol sales in Fredrick County. Hotels, saloons, and cafes quietly closed their bars at the stroke of midnight. The drinking population silently went home with their pockets bulging with bottles and their shoulders sagging under the weight of booze.
Although we can only speculate how the Osbornes felt about Frederick going “dry,” there are clues how prohibition impacted the couple.
In December 1918, the furniture and accoutrements of the Hotel Stag went up for auction. Included in the sale were beds, mattresses, sheets, and dressing bureaus. From the former saloon were chinaware, glassware, cash registers, tables and two counters, along with other goods.
In October of the following year, the Osbornes auctioned much of their farm equipment. The sale may have allowed the family to keep their home, at least temporarily, as the 1920 census shows that the couple owned their home and Lucian Osborne was working as a farmer.
An article from 1922 published in The Daily News provides a glimpse of how prohibition impacted other similar businesses.
While the old Hotel Stag building was repurposed into a fish and oyster store, the saloon at the City Hotel was transformed into a lobby for their hotel annex. Others turned into grocers and businesses that sold soft drinks. Some remained vacant.
The recently discovered bottle opener from the Hotel Stag represents a transformative era in Frederick’s history and serves as a reminder of the ever-changing façade of the city.
