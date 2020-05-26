More Information

The primary election for Frederick County Board of Education candidates will take place on June 2.

Voters will choose three Board of Education candidates out of seven running in the primary. The top six vote-getters will run in the general election in the fall for three open seats on the board.

Residents may vote in-person or use a mail-in ballot.

In-person voting will take place at the Talley Recreation Center in Frederick and the Urbana Regional Library from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots can either be sent back via postal service or dropped off at the Frederick County Board of Elections building. Ballots can also be dropped off at the two polling locations.

Residents are encouraged to use mail-in ballots to comply with social distancing guidelines.

If residents have not received a mail-in ballot they are encouraged to call 301-600-8683.