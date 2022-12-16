Ashley Bush | File
Former Frederick High School girls basketball coach Ashley Bush was fired in January 2020 after a string of controversies. She is shown here in 2017.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

The wrongful termination lawsuit that a former Frederick High School basketball coach filed against the school district has been at "a standstill," her attorney said this week, amid months of back-and-forth between the two parties over a late filing. 

Ashley Bush, who led her squad to three consecutive state titles before she was fired in February 2020, is suing Frederick County Public Schools in federal court, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. She originally filed suit in May 2021, demanding a jury trial and seeking more than $500,000 in damages. 

