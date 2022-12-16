The wrongful termination lawsuit that a former Frederick High School basketball coach filed against the school district has been at "a standstill," her attorney said this week, amid months of back-and-forth between the two parties over a late filing.
Ashley Bush, who led her squad to three consecutive state titles before she was fired in February 2020, is suing Frederick County Public Schools in federal court, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. She originally filed suit in May 2021, demanding a jury trial and seeking more than $500,000 in damages.
In her complaint, Bush accuses FCPS of fostering an environment where racism against her and her players — most of whom were Black — was left unchecked. She argues the system retaliated against her for her efforts to speak out against prejudicial treatment, ultimately resulting in her termination.
FCPS, meanwhile, has denied liability on all counts. Lawyers for the district wrote in court filings that Bush was terminated due to a recording supposedly captured during a team meeting in which they say she can be heard saying “f--- white people.”
The district also alleges in court filings that Bush was "verbally and mentally abusive" toward her players.
Bush denies those claims, and maintains that the district doesn't have proof it was her voice on the recording in question.
The school system filed a motion for summary judgement in May of this year, asking a judge to dismiss Bush's claim with prejudice — meaning she would not be able to refile her suit.
A judge has yet to rule on that motion. If it is rejected, Bush's case would proceed toward a jury trial.
“There’s never an expected timeline for any of these things," Bush's attorney, Dionna Lewis, said in a phone interview this week. "You just kind of wake up one day and you see an order in your inbox.”
Bush's team filed an opposition to FCPS' motion for summary judgement on June 2.
But at a hearing about a month later, District Judge Julie Rubin struck that opposition from the court record in what she said was an "extraordinary" move.
FCPS had asked Rubin to do just that, in part because the opposition had been filed late and in part because the district argued that Lewis had violated court rules in the way she drafted it.
The district also wrote that Lewis had shown "a blatant disregard for the Federal Rules, common decorum in discovery, and, frankly, this Court" throughout the proceedings.
Rubin sided with FCPS at a June 29 hearing, telling Lewis she was "gobsmacked" by the way Bush's case had been handled, according to a transcript from that day.
"I have to tell you, I find that that is appalling," Rubin said at one point. "It's just appalling."
Lewis maintained that she had not acted in bad faith. She misunderstood the filing deadline, and had been dealing with a high-risk pregnancy and was dealing with 'world-shattering' personal issues during the discovery period of the case, which affected her work, she told the judge."
"This is really an aberration in general, really, for my career and just really my entire time of practicing law," Lewis said, according to the transcript.
Rubin's ruling means FCPS' motion for summary judgement is considered unopposed.
In a phone interview Friday, FCPS attorney Donald English said the ruling could make things "a lot easier" for his client.
Lewis, though, said there was still a discrepancy between Bush's version of events and FCPS' version, and that a jury should be responsible for deciding the matter.
"There’s something that needs to be unpacked here," she said.
In the months since the ruling, the two parties have continued to quarrel over the costs resulting from the late motion and FCPS' efforts to strike it from the record.
