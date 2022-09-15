Frederick County Public Schools employees who work during the summer months will now get a paid day off for Juneteenth, the Frederick County Board of Education decided Wednesday.
FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe presented board members with three options during their Wednesday work session. The school system could operate as usual on Juneteenth; close offices to the public but keep them open to employees; or close entirely and give employees a paid holiday, Markoe said.
Board member Liz Barrett motioned to treat Juneteenth as a paid holiday. The board approved her motion unanimously.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. It was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, but it has been celebrated for more than a century.
Fifteen of Maryland's 24 school districts already close their offices on Juneteenth, Markoe told the board Wednesday.
If the holiday overlaps with the district's summer school schedule, then classes would be canceled that day, Markoe said. Officials would work to make sure students receive the same amount of instructional days they normally would, he added.
FCPS Chief Financial Officer Leslie Pellegrino said Wednesday that less than 20% of the district's roughly 6,700 employees work during the summer months.
In addition to offering a paid holiday, board members said the district should reach out to community organizations and partner on outreach and education campaigns related to Juneteenth.
