Kindergarten readiness scores fell in Frederick County and across Maryland this year, with the first set of post-pandemic data showing a marked decrease in students’ language and math abilities, social skills and motor development.
Just 40 percent of Maryland’s kindergartners had the knowledge and abilities they needed to “actively engage in the kindergarten curriculum” at the beginning of this school year, according to Kindergarten Readiness Assessment data the state board of education reviewed at a March 22 meeting. That’s a seven-point drop from the last time students took the test, at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
Frederick County fared better than the statewide average, with 50 percent of its roughly 3,200 kindergarten students considered “ready.” Still, that’s a seven-point drop from pre-pandemic levels.
Every kindergartner in Frederick County Public Schools this year took the assessment, which measures their performance across four categories — social foundations, language and literacy, mathematics and physical well-being and motor development.
This year’s assessment “will be especially valuable as school systems continue to better understand and address the effects of the pandemic,” according to the nonprofit Ready At Five. The organization analyzed the state’s data and summarized its results in a report. All of Maryland’s 24 school systems saw a decrease in overall readiness this year.
FCPS students’ average social foundations score remained unchanged from pre-pandemic levels, which surprised Leslie Frei, the district’s supervisor of early childhood education. Anecdotally, that’s been a struggle for many teachers, she said.
“We’re hearing a lot from schools that kids are struggling with the structure of school,” Frei said. “We are still keeping that at the forefront of our mind.”
The school system works with agencies around the county — the YMCA, the public library system, the Department of Social Services and others — to analyze and respond to the assessment data every year, Frei said.
If math scores are low one year, for instance, local librarians will emphasize counting and other number skills during their free story time sessions, according to Frei.
In Frederick County and statewide, English learners, students with disabilities and students from low-income homes were much less likely to be considered ready for kindergarten. The statewide gap between poorer students and their peers grew by seven percentage points from 2019-20, while the other gaps remained consistent.
Black, Hispanic and Latino students were also less likely to meet readiness standards in FCPS. Forty-two percent of Black FCPS kindergartners were considered ready, as were 28 percent of Hispanic or Latino kindergartners. Fifty-nine percent of white students were considered ready.
“The pandemic exacerbated those differences between our student groups,” Frei said. “We are always researching and looking at that data.”
Drop in college enrollment
State board members also reviewed data on post-secondary enrollment and preparedness last week, which showed a drop in the share of FCPS graduates who were enrolling in college.
Seventy percent of FCPS’ class of 2020 were enrolled in college 12 months after graduating — a five-point drop from the class of 2019. Seventy-two percent were enrolled 16 months after graduating, a six-point drop. Both figures represent the lowest rates the district has seen in at least five years.
Still, FCPS students who graduated in 2020 were more likely to enroll in college than the average Maryland student. Frederick was also one of just four counties in the state to have a dropout rate of less than 3 percent in 2021, compared to 4 percent in 2020 and about 4.5 percent in 2019.
