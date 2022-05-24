It was a gray and drizzly day in Emmitsburg, but as Principal Bernard Quesada looked out at the Middletown High School class of 2022, he spoke about sunlight.

On his morning drives to the school building the last few days, Quesada said, he’s caught a few sunrises. When the weather is right, that means he can see farms and churches dotting the Middletown Valley, “the homes blanketed in the beautiful gold of morning,” he said.

“You are the product of that good Earth and landscape,” Quesada told the students. “You are the fruit of this valley, sent out in the world to be the leaders and the difference-makers.”

Middletown's senior class — with 287 graduates — walked across the stage at Mount St. Mary’s University on Tuesday afternoon.

Rayanna Abedi, who moved to Middletown during her sophomore year, said she was sad to leave behind what she described as a welcoming, tight-knit community.

But she was excited, too.

“It’s the end of a chapter,” she said. “I’m ready to move on to the next part of my life.”

