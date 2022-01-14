Frederick County Public Schools interim superintendent Mike Markoe has introduced a recommended budget for fiscal 2023 that represents by far the sharpest increase in requested funding in recent years.
Markoe’s spending plan, presented during a school board meeting this week, totals more than $836 million — a jump of nearly 20 percent from what former superintendent Terry Alban recommended last fiscal year.
Though Alban laid out a budget of $701 million last January, she ended up getting more than $765 million thanks to an unprecedented influx of federal and state coronavirus relief funds. Still, Markoe’s request represents a roughly $71 million increase from that figure.
The hike comes from a few different places, school board president Brad Young said: Continued enrollment growth and new requirements from a sweeping state bill are among the contributing factors.
Plus, Young said, the budget request represents something of a philosophical shift in the district’s financial approach.
“The budgets that we’ve requested in the past were not what we needed but what we could expect,” Young said. “People have asked us to be more realistic.”
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, put it simply: “They’re asking for what the system needs — not asking for what they think they’ll get.”
The expenditures in Markoe’s budget — which will be fine-tuned for the next five months before it reaches its final stage — currently outweigh projected revenues by about $41 million. Since state and federal funding are largely fixed, it would be up to Frederick County to account for that difference. Young said the board is well aware it will have to make cuts.
“Ultimately, we’ll have to adjust to whatever funding they provide,” Young said.
But even if the request isn’t realistic, it “doesn’t actually do the school system any good” to ask for a number well below what it needs, Dirks said.
“Even if we don’t get everything we ask for, if the public thinks we’re getting all we need because that’s all we asked from them — we’re incorrectly communicating to the community that we have the resources that we need,” she said.
And the line items that are inflating the budget are reasonable requests, Dirks added.
“I know some people look at that and say, ‘Wow, that’s a huge budget,’” she said. “But they’re asking for things that we should have had all along. There’s nothing in that budget that’s, like, pie-in-the-sky.”
The biggest factor, Young said, is a $23.5 million pool that will go toward staff salary increases. FCPS’ staff remain among the lowest-paid in the state, and under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — a massive education reform bill that passed through Annapolis last year — the district is required to start giving them raises.
The Blueprint will require all teachers in Maryland to have a starting salary of $60,000 by 2026. FCPS’ current starting pay is around $50,000.
Plus, the district has “me-too language” in its employee contracts, meaning that if it gives a raise to members of one of the three unions representing its workers, the other two groups will get a raise as well. That means the district will also have to boost compensation for support workers and administrators.
The Blueprint also requires districts to give $10,000 raises to all National Board Certified teachers, and another $7,000 to those NBC teachers who work in designated low-performing schools.
“The good thing about it is that it’s gonna force us to do that, which will put us on par with the other counties,” Young said. “But it’s gonna be painful getting there.”
Years of bare-minimum funding from the previous county administration “put [the school board] in a huge hole, and we’ve been trying to dig out of it,” Young said. Though County Executive Jan Gardner has consistently given the district more than she’s legally required to, it hasn’t been enough to make up for multiple years of stagnant wages and a budget that remained mostly flat despite inflation.
“Ninety-nine percent of all the new funding we’ve gotten over the last 10 years has gone to trying to keep our employees fairly compensated,” Young said. “And we haven’t done that very well.”
FCPS’ relatively low pay has created “significant issues with filling positions and keeping people on board,” Young said. The district’s central office staffing hasn’t kept up with the growth of the student body, and Markoe’s budget includes a 19.4 percent boost in administrative funding to try and address the issue.
The recommended budget takes into account a $37 million boost in state funding that comes as a result of growing enrollment. But other Blueprint requirements, continued pandemic-related struggles and $9.3 million worth of special education reform — some of which was mandated by a recent settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the district’s illegal use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities — drove up the expenditures.
“We’re certainly hopeful that the county executive will continue to be good to us as she has been the last seven years,” Young said. “That’s going to make a huge impact on how much of that stays in the budget.”
