New courses in various subject areas will be offered to students in Frederick County middle and high schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The FCPS Curriculum and Instruction Committee met Wednesday to review 11 new courses that will be offered in certain schools for the next school year, depending on staffing, space, and interest level at each school.
Middle schoolers will get a few new dance courses and high schoolers will be offered a few dance courses as well as a new Independent Research course, among others.
According to Mary Jo Richmond, supervisor of media services for FCPS, the Independent Research course will fall under the Media Services department and most likely will be run by each high school’s media or library specialist.
Richmond presented the outline of the class to the FCPS Policy Committee on Wednesday. She said it will operate much like a college-level thesis or Ph.D. course.
“[Students] could take this class and really delve into a topic. ... They will learn to be really independent and get into the meat of a topic and do really deep research,” she said.
The class will be ideal for students who are interested in a specific topic such as World War I, aviation or paleontology and want to spend time learning everything about that subject. The course would end with a showcase of the student’s semester-long research similar to a thesis presentation.
Richmond said they hope to pilot the course at Frederick High School next school year and it will be modeled on a similar program now running in Baltimore County public schools. Richmond added that since the school’s media specialist will run the course, a limited number of students will be able to participate. The maximum number would most likely be five students.
Due to the low number of spots, students will not be able to openly register for the course. Students will instead be identified by guidance counselors and recommended for the class.
Several other high school courses will either continue in pilot or become regular offerings for the next school year.
A musical theater course being operated as a pilot at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School will continue operating as a pilot course, said Kimberly Hirschmann, curriculum specialist for secondary visual and performing arts for FCPS.
There are 22 students taking the semester-long class, and Hirschmann said staff wants to see those students complete the course and collect data before they suggest moving the course from a pilot to a regular offering.
The course is for students who are interested specifically in musical theater and want one class that covers all facets of the subject instead of having to take music and theater separately.
“Education in Musical Theater continues to be an area of interest for students especially with the increasing popularity of Broadway shows that are made available through television and movies in addition to traditional theater settings,” Hirschmann said in an email.
If the interest in this course continues to rise for, Hirschmann told the committee it could be added to the Academy of Fine Arts track, which offers a specialized experience to students in grades 10 through 12 to receive in-depth instruction and unique experiences in the fine arts.
This track in particular will see three new third-year courses for the 2020-2021 school year that will offer students more personalized education. An internship class and a capstone project class are two of the three and will allow students to focus on one aspect of the fine arts and explore outside internship opportunities and conduct research.
Hirschmann said it’s important to continue offering classes in this subject area to students.
“It is important that we provide comprehensive arts programs that allow students to explore their personal interests, whether it be for pure enjoyment of the activity or a future career in the arts industry,” she said.
Besides the fine arts, there will also be an animation and a new revamped woodworking class offered to high school students in the fall.
Hirschmann said the feedback about the animation course from students at TJ High who are piloting it this year has been extremely positive. According to Hirschmann, students have said the course has helped them find their career path and even helped ease their anxiety.
Urbana High School has expressed interest in the course and will most likely offer it next year in addition to TJ High.
News courses are recommended and piloted almost every year in FCPS schools based on changing state standards and requirements as well as student interest.
