Jessica Gearhart found artistic swimming during an especially trying time of her childhood.
Now she’s passing the sport — more commonly known as synchronized swimming — and the positivity she’s gleaned from it, on to another generation of athletes.
“Please give someone in your lane a compliment,” Gearhart said Sunday as she led her class of 10 young students in a warm-up exercise in the pool of the Natelli Family YMCA in Ijamsville.
Under the YMCA of Frederick County, Gearhart’s Artistic Swimming Club began this winter as a way to generate interest in the sport. Her hope is to eventually establish a competitive team for local youth.
Gearhart discovered artistic swimming in seventh grade when her parents were in the middle of a volatile divorce, and she found that it was a perfect way to pursue her passion for both music and swimming. She said she quickly poured herself into the sport.
After decorated high school and college careers in artistic swimming, Gearhart went on to compete as a grand master, reserved for swimmers 18 and older in clubs registered with USA Artistic Swimming that compete regionally, nationally and internationally. She then coached at the high school, college and masters levels.
When the pandemic hit, Gearhart was separated from the sport she took solace in. But after watching the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo — which featured artistic swimming — she decided to bring her beloved sport to Frederick County, which had become her home.
Gearhart is now a music teacher at Twin Ridge Elementary School in Mount Airy, and while her profession may have changed, her love for artistic swimming remains.
“I always knew I wanted to be an educator,” Gearhart said in a letter to the News-Post. “I wanted to provide the love, support and acceptance that many children do not receive at home.”
Her intentions were evident as she led her class of 8- to 14-year-olds in their warm-ups on Sunday; a teacher striding along the edge of the pool in which her students completed various swimming techniques and treaded water with their upper bodies well above the surface — the way an artistic swimmer should.
“Yea Lizzy,” Gearhart said in encouragement to one of her students.
In a set of bleachers across the pool, Lizzy’s father, Mike Chindblom, said artistic swimming has been great for his daughter. She loves the camaraderie of the class and her confidence in the pool has soared.
“She’s a virtual fish in the water,” Chindblom said. “She’s actually better than I am.”
She’d likely join the competitive team too, Chindblom said.
As would Jeremiah Rosas, the only boy in the class. Artistic swimming provides an outlet for Jeremiah to expend his high levels of energy, his parents said.
“He loves to swim,” said his mother, Yasmin Rosas. He loves to dance too. And though it’s not part of the sport, he’s passionate about singing too, his father, Roberto, said.
With a pool full of students who enjoy swimming and dancing and more, it will be only a matter of time before Gearhart establishes her competitive team. She hopes to expand the size of her class in the coming months before seeking to register as a competitive team.
“I can only hope to create a program where athletes of all abilities feel welcome, supported and are able to discover their personalized passions and talents through artistic swimming,” Gearhart said in her letter.
This summer, the YMCA will host artistic swimming camps the weeks of June 20 and July 18 at the Ijamsville location. Registration will open with the YMCA's summer camp open house on Feb. 12.
