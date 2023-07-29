EmpowerU
Jordan Diacumakos, left, hands Edith Guzman, right, a card during an open house hosted by the Asian American Center of Frederick to celebrate the EmpowerU program.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Lewis

People flooded into the Hillcrest Commons Community Center on Saturday, where the Asian American Center of Frederick hosted an open house to celebrate the completion of the EmpowerU program.

EmpowerU enrolled community members in a 6-month program that provided financial literacy and educational workshops on childhood trauma. The AACF and the United Way of Frederick helped participants obtain an earned income tax credit through the program.

