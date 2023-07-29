People flooded into the Hillcrest Commons Community Center on Saturday, where the Asian American Center of Frederick hosted an open house to celebrate the completion of the EmpowerU program.
EmpowerU enrolled community members in a 6-month program that provided financial literacy and educational workshops on childhood trauma. The AACF and the United Way of Frederick helped participants obtain an earned income tax credit through the program.
Community health workers also assisted participants throughout the program, helping to relay information from workshops and make participants feel more comfortable by speaking their language.
The program was funded through a federal grant from the Office of Minority Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Over 200 families participated throughout EmpowerU's run, according to AACF executive director Elizabeth Chung, and the program spanned throughout Frederick and Washington counties.
On Saturday, families filled the community center and had the opportunity to visit booths of various local organizations, eat food and baked goods and browse an array of free clothes and toys.
Damienne Kambis, the program and site manager for EmpowerU, said seeing the program end is a bittersweet moment.
"This is to celebrate our [community health workers] and the work they've done and the community to thank them for participating," she said.
Program participants took a baseline survey and exit survey. The data collected through the program will be presented to the Office of Minority Health and used by the AACF in annual reports and future grant applications, Kambis said.
At the open house, a variety of local organizations had tables and handouts for attendees. Among the attending organizations were the Frederick County Health Department, the county Department of Housing and Human Services, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the Freedom Center and the United Way of Frederick.
Leonor Durazo, who participated in EmpowerU, attended the open house with her children. Durazo said she heard about the program when she went to a doctor's appointment one day and was connected to the AACF.
Durazo said "everything" in the EmpowerU workshops was helpful, and through the program and open house, she has been connected to possible job opportunities.
While the program provided educational opportunities to community members, it also doubled as training for the AACF's community health workers, Chung said.
By having community health workers assist EmpowerU participants, they learned how to better communicate about sensitive topics and become more well-versed in culturally competent care.
Chung also emphasized that the AACF works to provide equitable access to its programs.
During the EmpowerU program, Chung said transportation and child care services were provided to participants to eliminate those barriers to participate. Community health workers would also sometimes meet with participants one-on-one for an individual session.
"Equity means that you do everything you can to make it better, to make it work," she said. "It's empowering the system — empowering the communities, and empowering us as an agency."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.