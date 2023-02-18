Carol Ambush Wright has traced her lineage back to 1803. She found out that one of her ancestors served in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops, and she learned that some were entrepreneurs.
But recently, she’s run into the “brick wall” that many Black people encounter when researching their ancestry. The legacy of slavery and racism makes it difficult for many African-American families to understand their histories — Black people weren't counted by name on the census until 1870, and even after that, records are often sparse or hard to locate.
That problem is what brought Ambush Wright to an African Ancestry Workshop on Saturday. She wanted to find more resources and methods to track down her family. Currently, she is going sideways in time, instead of backwards, by looking into the family that enslaved her ancestors.
“We were not engineers, no, we were not doctors or lawyers, but I want my grandchildren and great gran- kids to know that we did make a contribution to Frederick County society and the world in a very positive note,” she said.
Saturday’s workshop was hosted at the C. Burr Artz Public Library by the Suns of Reawakening, a local group that describes itself as a grassroots activist organization. It was the first of many that will be held on the third Saturday of each month until the end of the year, Suns of Reawakening member Malik Adisa-Ajene said.
The organization brought in Jane Weir, an amateur genealogist who focuses on African American lineages, and Mary Mannix, librarian and manager of the Frederick County Public Libraries Maryland Room.
Mannix and Weir explained how to go through newspaper clippings and census records. They also showed attendees how to read records once people got to the 1850’s. Prior to then, Mannix said, census data only tracked the names of the head of the households. Everyone else was a tick mark.
Even farther back, in the 1790’s, the census only recognized three groups of people, she said: free whites, all other free persons, and slaves.
At one point, Weir showed how families could track their lineage using newspaper clippings announcing runaway slaves. A journey like this can be emotional and painful, Mannix and Weir said, and many people end up feeling deeply connected to the ancestors they discover.
Some records, though, can’t be found in archives or the internet. For example, Mannix said, some Black families kept records in Bibles, where they'd list the names of their family members and other information. Marisa Hill brought her own family Bible to get started.
“There's so many gaps in between our history," Adisa-Ajene said. "We want to be able to find ways, the most unique and precise ways, to try to put that puzzle piece back together."
While some people came as blank slates, others had already started research before the workshop.
Gretchen Stanton managed to trace her lineage back four generations. She came with her childhood friends Judy Holland Hall and Gwen Robinson Boyd.
The women grew up in Frederick, and always considered themselves family, though they were not related by blood. However, through genealogical research, the trio found out they did, in fact, share an ancestor a few generations back.
They never would have figured that in a million years, Holland Hall said.
Holland Hall said wanted to find out more about her heritage because she felt it would help her find out more about who she is.
Barbara Lyles went to the workshop with her two children, Shanita Morris and Travis Lyles. Barbara's goal was to go and trace as far back as she could to discover her heritage. Her mother already managed to find Barbara’s great-grandparents, but Barbara wanted to continue the mission.
She'd also like to discover the origin of her family's surname.
“I've been interested now for years,” Lyles said. “Being a Black family, you just don't know where your last name started.”
