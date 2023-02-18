African Ancestry Workshop
Gwen Robinson-Boyd, second to right, and Marisa Hall, right, look at Hall's family Bible on Saturday. The Suns of Reawakening hosted a workshop for Black people to find resources and learn how to find their ancestors. 

 By Clara Niel

Carol Ambush Wright has traced her lineage back to 1803. She found out that one of her ancestors served in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops, and she learned that some were entrepreneurs.

But recently, she’s run into the “brick wall” that many Black people encounter when researching their ancestry. The legacy of slavery and racism makes it difficult for many African-American families to understand their histories — Black people weren't counted by name on the census until 1870, and even after that, records are often sparse or hard to locate.

