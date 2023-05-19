BG School Board Protest 2
Buy Now

A large crowd waits to enter a Frederick County Board of Education meeting Wednesday. Protesters waved signs and chanted at passing motorists outside the meeting. Many people opposed to a current Frederick County Public Schools policy on gender identity have been lobbying the school board to change it. Protest signs on Wednesday had a range of messages.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Advocates of changing a Frederick County Public Schools policy on gender identity plan to continue pushing the county’s Board of Education for a vote on the issue. Board members, however, believe the issue should come up as part of a standard cycle of policy reviews.

The school board’s policy committee is working to review all of its roughly 100 policies over the coming months, Board President Sue Johnson said earlier this month.

tneumark2000

Or is it more fair to say these photos show what parents have to deal with--a Board that has violated their parental rights that are guaranteed by the 14th Ammendment and over 100 years of Supreme Court decisions?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Those photos show what the board members have to deal with. It's amazing there are people willing to do the job.

tneumark2000

So you think it is fair that biological boys would compete against biological girls in high school sports?

FrederickCountyIsGrowing

Iris very sad that these parents do not have a good relationship with their children. Why are they in such an uproar about a policy that doesn’t apply to them!? If they have a great relationship with their kids then they have nothing to worry about. There shouldn’t be any secrets. Instead of running their mouths at school board meetings, sit down and talk with the children. Find out and stop being so hateful, transphobic, and homophobic. It’s so old and tiresome. Stop the selfish politics that only certain folks deserve rights.

