Advocates of changing a Frederick County Public Schools policy on gender identity plan to continue pushing the county’s Board of Education for a vote on the issue. Board members, however, believe the issue should come up as part of a standard cycle of policy reviews.
The school board’s policy committee is working to review all of its roughly 100 policies over the coming months, Board President Sue Johnson said earlier this month.
She said Friday that she plans to ask the policy committee to set a time when this policy will be reviewed, but that hasn’t happened yet.
The group Transparency in Education and its supporters will continue coming to Board of Education meetings and requesting a change to allow parents to be notified of the gender identify their child uses at school, Tom Neumark, a supporter of the changes, said Friday.
The group has created its own alternative policy and is lobbying the school board to adopt it.
Neumark said he and others who support the change want board members to put their votes and the reasons for them on the record.
“We just want the answers of why they’re not willing to change it,” he said.
Passed in 2017, the board’s Policy 443 aims to “prevent discrimination, stigmatization, harassment, and bullying of students who are transgender or who are gender nonconforming and to create school cultures that are safe, welcoming, and affirming for all students.”
It directs school employees to use students’ preferred name and pronouns, allows students to use the bathroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity, and outlines requirements for teacher training.
The policy also says school employees will keep a student’s gender identity confidential, even from parents, unless the student consents to sharing it.
The changes proposed by Transparency in Education and others would require that parents be notified of their child’s gender identity unless they’re found unfit through a formal process by Child Protective Services.
The changes would also require the use of changing areas, sports participation and overnight stays by a student’s biological sex rather than their gender identity, and provide information on gender dysphoria to parents to help them choose how to support their children.
Gender dysphoria is described by the American Psychiatric Association as “psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity.”
Currently, six of the board’s seven members have indicated that they don’t support changes to Policy 443. The exception is board member Nancy Allen.
While supporters of changing the policy want to see a vote, Neumark said a decision to keep the current policy wouldn’t keep them from pressing for a change.
“We’re just going to keep asking,” he said.
Dean Rose, the board’s vice president, said he doesn’t see any desire among his colleagues for a change, but Neumark and others are welcome to continue to push for one.
“We’re more than willing to listen to any group’s advocacy on any issue,” Rose said.
The school system is determined to create a welcoming environment for all students, he said.
And while the board respects students’ rights to privacy, it always hopes to ultimately involve parents and family in a discussion, he said.
Opponents of Policy 443 have attended and spoken at board meetings for months.
A large crowd attended the board’s meeting Wednesday, with some lining up as early as 11 a.m. to ensure a chance to provide public comment at the evening meeting.
“It kind of had that Black Friday shopping feel to it,” Sue Johnson said in an interview Friday.
It takes three members to put an item on the agenda, she said.
“It’s possible. Right now, it’s not happening,” she said of the item being added to the agenda.
The issue could also come onto the agenda through the board’s policy committee, or through the suggestion of the board’s legal counsel, she said.
Johnson would prefer that the policy come up as part of the board’s normal cycle of review every three years.
Board member Jason Johnson also said he wants the policy reviewed through the normal process.
The board has much older policies that should be reviewed first, he said.
The board’s current consensus is to keep the policy as it is, he said.
In referring to Wednesday’s large attendance, Sue Johnson noted that there were several important items on the agenda, including renovations to Brunswick High School, the school system’s budget, and redistricting at Crestwood Middle School that will affect a lot of students.
“I actually do believe the majority of people were there for Brunswick High School,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(4) comments
Or is it more fair to say these photos show what parents have to deal with--a Board that has violated their parental rights that are guaranteed by the 14th Ammendment and over 100 years of Supreme Court decisions?
Those photos show what the board members have to deal with. It's amazing there are people willing to do the job.
So you think it is fair that biological boys would compete against biological girls in high school sports?
Iris very sad that these parents do not have a good relationship with their children. Why are they in such an uproar about a policy that doesn’t apply to them!? If they have a great relationship with their kids then they have nothing to worry about. There shouldn’t be any secrets. Instead of running their mouths at school board meetings, sit down and talk with the children. Find out and stop being so hateful, transphobic, and homophobic. It’s so old and tiresome. Stop the selfish politics that only certain folks deserve rights.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.