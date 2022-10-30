Brunswick Library Speaker
James Castle, author of “Brunswick, Maryland: Ghosts, Myths and Legends of a Historic Railroad Town” reads from his book and tells ghost stories.

James Castle settled into his chair at the Brunswick Branch Library. A fire crackled behind him.

Dozens of people were rapt with attention as they listened to Castle speak about his experience with the paranormal and his own research into paranormal activity in Brunswick for the library’s Sunday Speaker event.

