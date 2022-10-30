James Castle settled into his chair at the Brunswick Branch Library. A fire crackled behind him.
Dozens of people were rapt with attention as they listened to Castle speak about his experience with the paranormal and his own research into paranormal activity in Brunswick for the library’s Sunday Speaker event.
That is the basis of his book “Brunswick, Maryland: Ghosts, Myths and Legends of a Historic Railroad Town”. Castle combined his deep, historical knowledge of Brunswick — he is a sixth generation resident of Brunswick — with his interest in the paranormal. He knows all the spooky spots in the city.
In one Brunswick home, two different residents 40 years apart said they often heard the deep tones of a grandfather clock chiming. But the house didn’t have a grandfather clock while they lived there, Castle said.
In the Brunswick Heritage Museum, Castle told the audience he recorded sounds of muffled conversations and glasses clinking during the night. The Brunswick Heritage Museum used to be the Redman’s Lodge, a fraternity organization in Brunswick. The men often gathered in the building for social events.
“They drank up there for 60, 70, 80 years, and they’re kind of still doing that at night,” he said.
Castle got the idea for his book while giving his ghost tours at the Heritage Museum. Patricia Raynor, a regular attendee of Castle’s ghost tours, told him he should write a book with all the ghost stories so they wouldn’t be lost by just sharing it through word of mouth.
“I’m one who suggested he write a book too because they’re so interesting,” she said. “And every time you went on a tour, you would learn something else.”
Castle said he didn’t want to forget all the stories and their connection to the history of Brunswick. Many of the ghost stories stem from the Civil War, he said.
“The other thing that it does is the book actually gives the historical connection to all these stories,” Castle said.
When Castle opened up the floor for questions, many people asked if the area that they lived in was haunted. Others shared their own personal experiences with the paranormal, or the experiences of family and friends.
Mary Barber said she didn’t know what to expect with Castle as a speaker, but she said she immediately felt like a paranormal veteran. She moved from Alabama to Brunswick, and her old home had three ghosts in it, she said.
“They were there for about 15 years,” she said.
She plans to go to Castle’s ghost tour next year, she said, since she missed them this year. Castle said his ghost tours only happen in October.
Deborah Milo said she attended because of her interest in history, and more particularly in trying to find out what happened to African Americans during the Civil War in smaller communities.
What she didn’t expect to find out is that Brunswick Crossing, where she lives, was the spot of a Union encampment during the Civil War. It interested her, though it also spooked her a little bit.
Barber also loved that piece of information since her daughter lives in Brunswick Crossing, too, she said.
So with all the ghost interactions Castle had and the stories he has heard, Milo asked if Castle ever encountered ghosts of runaway enslaved people that passed through Brunswick.
“I’ve read books, seen reports where people talk about where they have houses that their homes have been part of the Underground Railroad or along the pathway where they have found hidden passages and they found things and I guess there have been spirits that are attached to those things,” she said.
Castle said he hadn’t seen or heard about ghosts of anyone who escaped slavery, possibly because it isn’t for certain that Brunswick was a part of the Underground Railroad, even though it would make sense, he said.
And though Castle wouldn’t reveal where some paranormal hot spots were in Brunswick, he did say that in his research, he found some places have much more of a paranormal presence than others.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.