The Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County announced Friday that CEO Lisa McDonald is resigning effective Oct. 8.
“It has been my great privilege to work with an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team of youth development professionals who were at the forefront of impacting the lives of children in our community every day,” McDonald, who served in the organization’s top role for nearly five years, said in a news release.
The release didn’t list a reason for her departure.
Board chairwoman Timika Thrasher will serve as interim CEO while the organization conducts a national search for a permanent replacement.
The Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County provides summer and after-school programs at multiple locations for youth throughout the county.
“Lisa is leaving the club in a better position than it was when she assumed leadership,” immediate past board chair Dean Rose said in the release. “She has guided our organization through what has perhaps been the most challenging period in our 12-year history.”
Hank Abromson will replace Thrasher as chair of the board. Abromson noted the club is expanding to two new middle schools in the fall, and “additional program growth is planned over the next two years,” he said.
