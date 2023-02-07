The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its 2023-24 class of Leadership Frederick County.
The nine-month leadership program introduces participants to Frederick County's history, agriculture, economic development, public safety, education, government, and health and human services.
