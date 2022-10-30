There is a ghost that staff at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine have dubbed the Lady in Black, according to John Lustrea, the museum’s director of education.
She always walks down the same hall and through the same wall, according to those who say they saw her. They don’t know where she goes.
David Markowski, 45, of Adamstown, was listening to Lustrea’s story. He opened an app called Ghost Hunter M2 on his phone. The app claims in part to be able to pick up words spoken by spirits from the beyond and translate them into text on the screen. In the top corner, it suddenly said “Miss”, claiming a presence.
This happened multiple times during the museum’s Haunted History Tour, Markowski said, where tourists can hear all about the proclaimed most haunted building in Frederick.
The building’s haunted status is a product of the history of the building and the tales that are told of what happened in it, Lustrea said. The museum building dates back to the 1830s, when it housed an undertaker and furniture-making shop, which also made coffins.
Lustrea said the building was also a funeral home previously.
But many people who worked in the museum have also reported strange things that have happened, with seemingly no explanation. Some are as recent as 2020, Lustrea said.
During one Haunted History Tour, while on the third floor where all the staff offices are, someone claimed they felt something tug their shirt while on the third floor of the building. That made sense to Lustrea.
“These used to be bedrooms when this was a funeral home,” he said. “The family that operated the place would live up here. So a lot of kids’ voices people hear around here.”
Even though Markowski got some ghostly readings on his phone, he was still skeptical about it.
It didn’t mean it wasn’t creepy though, he said. The words “Doctor” and “Aid” showed up on his app in addition to “Miss.”
His son also claimed he felt something — or someone — tap his shoulder, Markowski said. But no one in the room tapped it, he said.
In addition to the spooky tales, people on the tour got a good dose of grisly Civil War medicine history, like amputations.
“We give people their vegetables in addition to, you know, the candy of the spooky stories,” Lustrea said.
Frederick resident Jamie Seager brought her friends Kathy and Katie Poe, both of Burtonsville, to the Haunted History Tour. The trio loves haunted historical tours related to the Civil War.
“When you go to Gettysburg, it’s just phenomenal,” she said.
It was the Poes’ first time at the museum, but not Seager’s. It was, however, her first ghost tour in the museum. She was always intrigued by the tour, and the building always gave off a weird energy when she was there, she said.
By the end of the tour, Kathy was surprised there weren’t more spooky stories to come out of the building considering its history. But she enjoyed it nonetheless, she said. Seager and Katie agreed.
The ghost stories are ingrained into the minds of the museum’s staff, to the point that there’s a rule that people can’t change lightbulbs alone, Lustrea said. There must always be at least two people.
The rule stems from an incident where a staff member was changing a lightbulb in one of the many rooms, Lustrea said. She was alone, standing on a ladder when suddenly the ladder was knocked from under her. It wasn’t like she was losing her balance, Lustrea said. It was like something tackled it.
She dangled from a pipe on the ceiling until someone came to get her down, Lustrea said.
“If anyone asks you how many museum staff members it takes to change a lightbulb, the answer is two or more,” he said.
But that was the worst incident in the museum, Lustrea said, and not a common occurrence. There’s also friendly ghosts, like the one residing in the elevator who always seemed to like a former colleague of Lustrea, named Tom.
“[The elevator] frequently would do things...for him,” he said. “Arrive in just the nick of time or, you know, open before he pressed the button and things like that.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
