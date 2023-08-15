Hillcrest meeting attendees
Local residents gathered in the Hillcrest Elementary School cafeteria Monday to weigh in on and hear about plans for a proposed county library branch on the west side of the city of Frederick.

The Frederick County government has hired three contractors to evaluate what is now Hillcrest Park as a potential location for a new west side library branch.

County and city officials announced the project during a joint press conference in July. The proposed location of the new library came as a shock to some Frederick residents, since the site was not presented as an option during previous community listening sessions.

richardlyons

Should not this feasibility study been completed PRIOR to the July Press Event?

cyntiast

Leave this area a green space. There are other close locations to build this library for this demographic area.

FrederickFan

CE Fitzwater along with the Mayor should have held a community meeting on the new site location. Neighbors have a right to weigh in. Former CE Gardner held two community meetings on different sites to try to get community input rather than making a surprise announcement without any input. Open and transparent government requires public input and community meetings.

AOC
AOC

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly one quarter of the people who live in the city of Frederick speak a language other than English at home, while 18.1% were born in another country.

"Based on the demographics of this area, I hope the library will look at a large, multi-language area," city resident Richard Kaplowitz said. "I want to make sure that the library stresses hiring a multi-lingual staff to meet that need."

WHAT???

USCIS Requires Naturalized Citizens to:

Demonstrate good moral character

Read, write, and speak English

Demonstrate understanding of U.S. history and the Constitution

Plyler vs. Doe (457 U.S. 202 (1982)) covers illegal children must be educated at public expense. Schools have libraries with multi-lingual staff as it should. However that does extend to adults who obviously have not attained legal status, plus how does it help them assimilate into the community?

richardlyons

You do not have to be a US citizen to use a public library.

AOC
AOC

You are correct, but that is not the point. Non-citizens (here lawfully on a visa or a green card holder) may freely use the library. But there is no requirement to accommodate person(s) unlawfully present in the country.

You can watch the meeting here.

https://www.youtube.com/live/-MdsM5Z5mm4?feature=share

The public comments vary greatly as are the DEMANDS for amenities outside the scope of the library.

