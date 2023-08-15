The Frederick County government has hired three contractors to evaluate what is now Hillcrest Park as a potential location for a new west side library branch.
County and city officials announced the project during a joint press conference in July. The proposed location of the new library came as a shock to some Frederick residents, since the site was not presented as an option during previous community listening sessions.
Rita Gerlach lives on Ellrose Court across from Hillcrest Park. "I love libraries. It's just this location," she said during a community meeting on Monday. "There has to be another place other than our beautiful park that we love."
Originally, former County Executive Jan Gardner's administration had planned to house the new library at the Prospect Center on Himes Avenue — a facility out of which several county government departments already operate.
After officials faced pushback from residents who argued that the Prospect Center would be too far of a walk for those on Frederick's west side, Westside Regional Park was considered as an alternate location.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in January that the county was “unequivocally” committed to building the new library at Westside Regional Park.
But Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said Program Open Space requirements from the state prevented the city from using that land for a library, leading officials to land on Hillcrest Park as the proposed site.
"We heard loudly and clearly throughout this process that people wanted this library within the neighborhood where it is walkable and accessible via public transportation," Fitzwater said Monday. "We are very excited to be closer than we ever have been to seeing a brand new library on the west side of the city of Frederick."
Chrysantha Wigfield, a county project manager, said the county plans to do a six-month feasibility study of the Hillcrest Park site in early October. The study will help officials identify environmental impacts, traffic concerns and utility needs related to developing the site, she said.
The county has selected three design, architecture and engineering firms that will meet this month to begin the feasibility study. The companies are:
• Manns Woodward Studios of White Marsh in Baltimore County
• Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates of Mechanicsburg, Pa.
• Dewberry Architecture, which is headquartered in Fairfax, Va.
The county selected the firms on the basis of their experience with libraries, spokeswoman Chloe Scott wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday.
Wigfield said that if the site is deemed feasible, the project will move to the design phase, during which there will be more opportunities for community input.
During this phase, the county's Procurement and Contracting Office will solicit requests for design proposals. The county will prioritize developers who demonstrate willingness to incorporate feedback from residents into their design.
Any site plans for the library must be evaluated by the city's Planning Commission, according to County Council Member M.C. Keegan-Ayer.
Most who spoke at Monday's meeting were pleased to see the project moving forward, even if not at their preferred location.
Several people implored officials to consider the unique needs of the communities that will be served by the new library, including those who live in Hillcrest, Ballenger Creek and along U.S. 40.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly one quarter of the people who live in the city of Frederick speak a language other than English at home, while 18.1% were born in another country.
"Based on the demographics of this area, I hope the library will look at a large, multi-language area," city resident Richard Kaplowitz said. "I want to make sure that the library stresses hiring a multi-lingual staff to meet that need."
Other speakers urged the county to consider diversity in its hiring of contractors, saying minority-owned and women-owned design firms should be considered for work on the project.
Meeting attendees envisioned the new library as a place where community members can go to access city and county services while taking advantage of library programs like reading groups, adult education classes and special events.
"I think the public's involvement is what's critical," O'Connor said. "This will work best when we hear from all of you about what it is that you see in a community library and how the county and the city can bring that to fruition with each of our responsibilities in front of us."
(6) comments
Should not this feasibility study been completed PRIOR to the July Press Event?
Leave this area a green space. There are other close locations to build this library for this demographic area.
CE Fitzwater along with the Mayor should have held a community meeting on the new site location. Neighbors have a right to weigh in. Former CE Gardner held two community meetings on different sites to try to get community input rather than making a surprise announcement without any input. Open and transparent government requires public input and community meetings.
WHAT???
USCIS Requires Naturalized Citizens to:
Demonstrate good moral character
Read, write, and speak English
Demonstrate understanding of U.S. history and the Constitution
Plyler vs. Doe (457 U.S. 202 (1982)) covers illegal children must be educated at public expense. Schools have libraries with multi-lingual staff as it should. However that does extend to adults who obviously have not attained legal status, plus how does it help them assimilate into the community?
You do not have to be a US citizen to use a public library.
You are correct, but that is not the point. Non-citizens (here lawfully on a visa or a green card holder) may freely use the library. But there is no requirement to accommodate person(s) unlawfully present in the country.
You can watch the meeting here.
https://www.youtube.com/live/-MdsM5Z5mm4?feature=share
The public comments vary greatly as are the DEMANDS for amenities outside the scope of the library.
