READ with Wags for Hope
Buy Now

Ethan Leisner, 6, reads to Sparkle at the Urbana Regional Library on Sunday. The library held an event through the Reading Education Assistance Dogs program with Wags for Hope, a local nonprofit organization that brings dogs to schools and libraries.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Sparkle, a 9-year-old Chihuahua wearing a pink, purple and blue tutu, lay contentedly on the floor as Marty Brenner, 8, read her a book.

They had both come to the Urbana Regional Library on Sunday to take part in a Reading Education Assistance Dogs program to help children sharpen their reading skills by practicing with canines like Sparkle.

Correction

An earlier version of this story misspelled Marty Brenner's last name in one reference.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Sounds like a great program!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription