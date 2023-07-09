Sparkle, a 9-year-old Chihuahua wearing a pink, purple and blue tutu, lay contentedly on the floor as Marty Brenner, 8, read her a book.
They had both come to the Urbana Regional Library on Sunday to take part in a Reading Education Assistance Dogs program to help children sharpen their reading skills by practicing with canines like Sparkle.
The Frederick County Public Library system had been doing the program before the pandemic, then started again this year, said Sandra Powell, a library specialist at the Urbana branch.
The library works with R.E.A.D. through Wags for Hope, a local nonprofit organization that brings dogs to schools and libraries, as well as nursing homes, hospitals, hospices, and other locations.
Unlike with some service dogs, you can touch and pet a therapy dog, said Kristi Wood, Sparkle’s owner.
“Therapy dogs are for everyone,” she said.
Sparkle goes to Frederick Health Hospital, hospice and into Frederick County Public Schools buildings, as well as on library visits.
“She’s a busy girl,” Wood said.
Marty Brenner said they’ve been to the events at libraries around the county at least a dozen times.
The dogs are always nice and calm, and it’s good for Marty to practice reading out loud, said Julie Brenner, his mom.
Marty said it’s fun to read to the dogs, even though “I read faster silently.”
Ethan Leisner, 6, said he’d been to one other reading session before Sunday’s.
He liked to sit with Sparkle and pet her, he said.
With Ethan’s autism, a calm dog helps him to be calm, said his mother, Kate Leisner.
The events also help him work on patience while having to wait his turn to read, and to learn to transition from one activity to another, she said.
Wood said the dogs tend to have a calming effect on the children and let them concentrate on their book.
“They’re more reading to the animal, not to the adult,” she said.
Powell said that’s an important part of the events.
Studies have shown that dogs can help children relax, she said.
Each child gets about 10 minutes with the dog.
Some just want to talk to the animal, or talk about it, which is fine, Powell said.
It can still help them develop a positive association with the library, and with literacy in general, she said.
“Dogs are not judgmental. They’re not going to make you feel ashamed when you make a mistake,” Powell said.
(1) comment
Sounds like a great program!
