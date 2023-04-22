Chris Horne stood beneath harsh sunlight outside the Earth and Space Science Lab in Frederick on Thursday afternoon, sporting a thick jacket despite the 80-degree weather.
It was navy blue with a bright orange lining, and it was covered in embroidered patches. Each one meant something to Mark Bowman, its owner.
As Horne walked through the ESSL's doors and strolled its empty hallways, he pointed out other traces of Bowman, a former co-director of the lab who died last month. The gigantic sign in the foyer — carved out of wood from native trees — was all Mark's vision, Horne said.
So were smaller things, like the four pieces of framed tile art in each of the bathrooms, representing the ESSL's four focus areas: astronomy, meteorology, oceanography and geology.
"He got these commissioned," said Horne, an elementary science curriculum specialist for Frederick County Public Schools, laughing as he appraised the artwork. "He was like, 'We've got to put those in the bathroom. Everywhere the kids go, we want them to see science.' I was like, 'OK, Mark.'"
Bowman, half of a duo who led the ESSL for more than two decades and spearheaded its expansion in 2009, died unexpectedly last month. He was 73.
His colleagues and family recalled a gentle, earnest man whose passion and kindness left an indelible impact on science education in Frederick County.
Bowman began his career as a park ranger in the Catoctin Mountains. Later, he worked as an environmental teacher for D.C. Public Schools before transferring to Frederick County, where he taught outdoor school and middle school science.
When Bowman took a job as a director of the ESSL, he'd planned on staying about seven years, he told The Frederick News-Post in 2014. He was there for more than 25.
Jeff Grills, who worked as Bowman's co-director for all of that time, said the pair formed a strong partnership.
They traveled the East Coast together, attending conferences and workshops on science education.
And together, they managed to rally the funding and community support necessary to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility for the ESSL, which had been operating out of a small wing in Lincoln Elementary School since 1962.
"He and Jeff were tireless," recalled Bowman's wife, Diana. "There was a lot of door-knocking during those years, that's for sure."
Despite the intensity of the fundraising efforts, Bowman showed consistent appreciation to every donor and visitor, Grills recalled.
"Somebody that ended up giving $25, he'd give them the same amount of time as somebody who had given five figures," Grills said. "That was always something that highly impressed me."
To get inspired ahead of construction on the new facility, Grills and Bowman visted other planetariums and science centers throughout the region. Each time, Bowman would ask the staff what they would do differently if they could build from scratch.
And the pair did all oof that while managing the old ESSL and teaching every day, Diana said.
When it was almost time to open the new facility in 2009, Horne, who was Bowman's and Grills' supervisor, suggested changing its name.
"The Earth and Space Science Laboratory — that's just so 1962," Horne remembered thinking. "Let's do something modern. We'll call it the FCPS STEM Center, or something like that."
Grills didn't seem to mind the idea, Horned recalled. But Bowman wouldn't have it.
"That legacy was so important to him," Horne said. "And he just fought for it."
Bowman was "a man of faith and a man of science," his wife said. Many people instinctively see those two passions as conflicting, she said, but her husband didn't.
"Mark felt just the opposite," Diana Bowman said. "They very much went hand in hand."
In 2014, as he prepared to retire from the ESSL, Bowman told the News-Post that he'd always wanted students to leave his lessons filled with the same awe he felt for the universe — the big and the small, the visible and the invisible.
He wanted children to understand that "they, themselves, are a miracle," he said at the time.
Bowman led a few classes at his church about science and faith, Diana said.
He had a special love for astronomy — Horne referred to him as a "total space geek" — and he brought consistent excitement to each of the thousands of students he taught every year.
"If we weren't feeling well, or if there was something on our minds, you had to bury that and make it so that those kids thought that they were the only ones that ever came there," Grills said. "And he was good at that."
Lauren Cramer, one of the Bowmans' three children, spoke at her father's memorial service about his lifelong love of his field.
"For as long as I can remember, he made clear that when his time came, he wanted to donate his body to science," Cramer said, according to a video recording of her remarks. "To give literally all that he had left to the service of helping others. And that's what he did."
Bowman's hallmark enthusiasm expanded beyond his career, too, Cramer said. At church, he recited prayers with purpose, and in emails and text messages, he included multiple exclamation points at the end of most sentences.
On Thursday, Bowman's patched jacket was slung across a chair as Horne and the ESSL's current directors, Lisa Bruck and Adam Farbman, prepared for an evening planetarium show. They cooked fish tacos for their dinner, chatting in an eclectically decorated kitchen as they waited for guests to arrive.
The planetarium was one of Bowman's favorite places in the building, those who knew him said. It brought him joy to see others enjoy it.
"He wanted to share that love of all things science," Diana Bowman said. "And it was not lost on him that it was a privilege for him to be able to do that."
