Students who graduated from the nursing program at Frederick Community College (FCC) can now continue their studies at a reduced cost at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The two schools recently entered an agreement that will allow FCC students who complete an Associate in Science degree in nursing and/or pass the NCLEX licensing exam to attend Harrisburg University and pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at half the cost of normal tuition.
“We are proud of our longstanding nursing program and the many strong students who graduate from it every year,” Elizabeth Burmaster, FCC President, said in a statement. “This new agreement with Harrisburg University gives our nursing graduates a great opportunity to continue their education.”
The Harrisburg nursing program is an 18-month online program that builds on prior education and experience as a registered nurse with an associate degree or hospital diploma. It combines academic coursework with professional practice.
