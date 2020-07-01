Frederick Community College signed an agreement that will create a pathway for students to complete a Master of Business Administration at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

The partnership offers two pathways: an Associate of Arts degree in business administration to a Bachelor of Science in business administration plus an MBA; or an Associate of Applied Science degree in business management to a Bachelor of Science in business administration plus an MBA.

“Transfer agreements like this help our students save time and money as they take the next step on their educational journey," FCC President Elizabeth Burmaster said in a statement.

Through the partnership, all of the degrees can be completed within five years and FCC graduates will earn early admittance to the accelerated MBA program at Shepherd University.

