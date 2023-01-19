Frederick County Public Schools is arguing that a committee it is forming to review 35 challenged library books is not subject to the Maryland Open Meetings Act (OMA).

The committee will feature 60 people, including parents, students and FCPS employees. Its members will be tasked with reading the 35 books and determining whether they should be allowed to remain on school library shelves across the county.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(7) comments

WalkTheTown

Based upon the past performance of certain members of the public at these "open meetings" it seems obvious that such open meetings on these issues will not result in an objective, rational exchange of ideas as those who choose to attend are not interesting in objective, rational ideas or the discussion thereof. They just want to perform in a circus.

You can't have a circus if you don't have clowns.

Report Add Reply
Boomer631B
Boomer631B

So what do you have to hide with some open transparency FCPS... afraid more parents, i.e., taxpayers might get more involved if we see behind the curtain.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

[huh][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

That was supposed to be 2 up thumbs. Fat-thumbed it.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

OMG...BoomBoom...I agree with your comment...what is happening....? What does FCPS have to hide and yes we taxpayers need to see behind the curtain, we have paid the admission to the event with our tax dollars...? See this stuff always works both ways...remember I have told you this before? Transparency is transparency...

Report Add Reply
FlyFisherman

FCPS might just want to avoid taxpayers, i.e. loudmouth disrupters, yelling and physically injecting themselves into a meeting of dedicated community members.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Fair point FlyFisherman...so the next time one of your choices is taken away, (say your favorite type of beer)you can rest assured a dedicated community member who may or may not be a beer drinker was just being a dedicated community member when they decided behind closed door which types of beers were acceptable for you to choose from, and you FlyFisherman are now required to live with their choices of beer types...your choices are now not available to you because you left the decision making up to a dedicated non-beer drinking community member...sound good to? because you just agreed it was okay...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription