A committee of 59 Frederick County Public Schools employees, students and parents charged with making a recommendation on the fate of 35 challenged library books will begin meeting Thursday.
The review stems from a complaint by former Board of Education candidate Cindy Rose, who has identified 35 books that she alleges contain inappropriate material.
The committee will meet five times. Meetings will not be open to the public, but the committee will issue a public report at the end of its work.
The Frederick News-Post filed a complaint with a state review board in December, arguing that the school district would violate the Maryland Open Meetings Act by holding the sessions behind closed doors. The review board, however, ruled that FCPS was legally allowed to hold closed meetings and was not violating the act.
In an FAQ document about the book committee on its website, FCPS wrote that “The Open Meetings Act Compliance Board has ruled that the Reconsideration Committee meetings will not be open to the public, similar to historical practice in FCPS.”
The compliance board did not make a recommendation on whether the committee meetings would or should be open. Rather, it considered whether the law required them to be open.
FCPS has not had to form a reconsideration committee since 2012, district officials have told the News-Post in previous interviews. That committee was also spurred by Rose, who had taken issue with a third-grade social studies book.
More than 1,000 people applied to be part of the current review committee.
FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson will make the final decision on which, if any, of the 35 books will be removed from school libraries across the district.
Rose has argued that students should not have access to the books because they contain sexual material. At recent Board of Education meetings, she and others have read explicit excerpts from some of the books aloud.
Last week, Heather Fletcher, another former school board candidate, read a scene describing sex from the book “Jack of Hearts (And Other Parts)” by L.C. Rosen, which is available in some high school libraries. She claimed she would take legal action against board members under Maryland’s child pornography laws if they did not remove all 35 books.
“I will take every explicit page, and I have every single one of them. ... I will take it to the police station, and I will file an official report,” Fletcher said. “You will be sued. And this will be all over Facebook, TikTok, and everywhere else. And you guys will be known as child abusers.”
No board members are on FCPS’ reconsideration committee.
In an interview Monday, Board President Sue Johnson said she would like to revisit FCPS’ procedures for book removal requests after this process had finished.
But in the meantime, Johnson said she would not be involved in the committee’s work.
“I’ll be reading the [final] report, just as the public will,” she said.
Have fun, folks,perhaps suggest an old fashioned "permisson slip" to the ones who wish to make the rules for other's children.
