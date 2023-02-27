Challenged books
“Normal People” by Sally Rooney, “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut and “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas are three of the 35 books that a Frederick County Public Schools committee will review, after former school board candidate Cindy Rose challenged their appropriateness.

 Staff file photo by Jillian Atelsek

A committee of 59 Frederick County Public Schools employees, students and parents charged with making a recommendation on the fate of 35 challenged library books will begin meeting Thursday.

The review stems from a complaint by former Board of Education candidate Cindy Rose, who has identified 35 books that she alleges contain inappropriate material.

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(1) comment

Piedmontgardener

Have fun, folks,perhaps suggest an old fashioned "permisson slip" to the ones who wish to make the rules for other's children.

Report Add Reply

