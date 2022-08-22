Frederick County Public Schools was featured in a case study this summer that the district says "may have national significance" for educators.
The district was highlighted for its implementation of "Mind, Brain, and Education Science" (MBE), an approach that looks to combine neuroscience, psychology and teaching.
MBE is a "relatively new field," said Meg Lee, FCPS' director of organizational development. It's developed over the past 10 or 15 years, she said, as evolving technology allowed researchers to better understand what's happening in students' brains as they are introduced to new topics.
"And so the question is, what have we discovered about learning that might change how we might approach teaching?" Lee said.
One way MBE shows up in the classroom is through "retrieval practice," Lee said — where students return to certain skills or ideas a few days or weeks after they initially learned them.
"Memory is aided a lot by students forgetting and remembering," Lee said. "Research shows that you reinforce what you know if you have a little bit of time to forget it, and then you recall it again."
MBE also emphasizes making sure students feel a sense of belonging in their school and classroom, Lee added, which she said is a prerequisite for learning.
The case study, published in June by the Potomac, Md.-based nonprofit Center for Transformative Teaching and Learning, aims to "provide a replicable model of how the science of teaching and learning is changing educator practice at a large scale," FCPS wrote in a news release.
It goes through how FCPS has implemented MBE across its 68 schools, a task Lee acknowledged can be challenging.
All new teachers in the district take a series of "micro-courses" that introduce them to MBE and how to use it on a day-to-day basis, Lee said.
More than 500 teachers have taken the courses since 2020, the case study said.
The study highlights FCPS' decision to treat MBE as a core piece of educator training, rather than a trend or a yearlong initiative.
"I thought it was something that we could easily and organically grow in our system and start introducing it to the teachers naturally instead of saying ‘here’s another initiative we’re going to throw on your plate,’ which we know is often met with resentment," FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe is quoted as saying in the case study. "We’ve been very strategic about introducing it to both teachers and leaders."
Lee said FCPS was a leader in MBE. Other researchers at universities around the country have taken an interest in studying the district's approach, she said.
Frederick High School will host researchers and educators for an international conference on the topic in October, Lee added.
"We are, at this point, the premier public school system in the United States who is in this space," Lee said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
