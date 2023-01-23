Principals across Frederick County Public Schools last week began sending emails to families with instructions for "learning-at-home days," which may replace up to three traditional snow days per year.
The district plans to implement learning-at-home days — which it previously referred to as "asynchronous virtual days" — in cases when bad weather is predicted well in advance or seems likely to close schools for multiple days in a row.
Students can expect to receive about 20 to 30 minutes of work per subject area on these days, according to FindOutFirst emails from many school principals last week. Students can complete their work at any time during the day and in either an online or hard-copy format.
All students in pre-K, first or second grade will receive a paper packet of work before the learning-at-home day.
The district will distribute Chromebooks to older students who need them ahead of time.
The work for students across the district will be review or practice, principals wrote, and it won't cover new material.
Teachers will mark students "present" for the day as long as they log into Schoology and access their assignments, or turn in the completed work upon their return to school.
Students who can't complete the assignments due to a power outage or other problem will be given extra time.
Many schools have created schedules for students to visit with their teachers on Google Meets in an office-hours-style setting. Teachers from different subject areas will make themselves available at specified time blocks throughout the day, and students can log on if they need help with their work.
Having students complete some work on a few snow days per year could “mitigate disruption to learning mid-year, minimize additional days at the end of the school year when instruction may be less meaningful and keep students connected,” FCPS has said.
Parents and students can contact their school's administrators with questions.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.