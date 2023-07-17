Only 5% of Frederick County Public Schools tenth graders earned proficient scores on both English and math standardized tests for the 2021-22 school year — a figure that officials say is cause for concern, but must be examined in context.

While 72% of students scored proficient on their state English exams, only 6% of students passed the math SAT, a state algebra exam or the state geometry exam.

AnneRB

I keep reading reports in the newspaper that the best way to help kids catch up after covid is by putting them in small group (2-4 students) tutoring 3 times a week. However, that is expensive and requires a lot of administrative effort to organize. Many school systems,including FCPS, are signing up to make online tutoring programs free to students, because it's easier and less expensive for the school system, However, research shows that it is the more advanced students who occasionally make use of such programs, not the students who are most behind.

threecents
threecents

If only about 5% of students are passing the state math exams, while 72% are passing the state English exam, then there is probably something wrong with the math exams. Rather than just give us the Frederick results, how about state-wide results?

I completely agree with NPReeder's comment about the need to pass geometry and algebra to graduate from high school. They should not be required. Some people are just bad at math.

newspostreader

In real life, just how important is Algebra or Geometry? Yes, very important for some career choices, but the average person does not need to know this in your normal day to day work. Maybe it's time to make these two topics very basic and instead of college focus on Algebra and Geometry for those going into specialized fields. English is important for everyone and that is where the focus should be.

Panhead

https://www.brookings.edu/articles/why-common-core-failed/#:~:text=More%20than%20a%20decade%20after,positive%20impact%20on%20student%20achievement.

teadoffinfrederickcounty
teadoffinfrederickcounty

Sounds like the FCPS' chief of schools and accountability is an ineffective and unnecessary position and should be defunded immediately.

sevenstones1000

Frederick County schools have never impressed me and yes, my kids attended them. The English teachers were themselves barely literate, and one math teacher had never heard of the commutative principle. Fredrick is historically a farming community where “book learning” was not a top priority.

LuvFrederick

I'm Pride to have graudated from FCPS

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

what

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Is your sentence intended to be a joke? Hope so.👍

Crab0721

Maybe if they did away with that dumb stupid common core crap then they would be more likely to pass and understand math better. As far as English goes they actually need to have books instead of everything done on the internet

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Tell us what you know regarding the specifics of a common core curriculum, crab.

shiftless88

I agree, Crab! I also wonder why they have those new-fangled computer things instead of writing with a quill and ink on parchment. Let's get back to basics!

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

A shovel and a piece of charcoal if yer not so fancy👍🏻

sevenstones1000

My kids went through before Common Core. It’s not like FCPS were any better then.

Hayduke2

"MCAP exams don't affect students' grades. Instead, they're used to measure student progress across the state." This has nothing to do with common core. These exams, have no impact on graduation or kids GPA's, so students, as noted in the article, don't put an effort ( 10 minutes??) into these exams.

Greg F
Greg F

Less time on social media would probably be a benefit to scores. Also, that newer math crap is horrible. Whoever came up with that needs to be sent back to the stone age.

Crab0721

Common Core is awful and I definitely don’t think it is beneficial for them

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Why?

threecents
threecents

What is new math? I remember people making fun of "new math" 50+ years ago.

