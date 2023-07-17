Only 5% of Frederick County Public Schools tenth graders earned proficient scores on both English and math standardized tests for the 2021-22 school year — a figure that officials say is cause for concern, but must be examined in context.
While 72% of students scored proficient on their state English exams, only 6% of students passed the math SAT, a state algebra exam or the state geometry exam.
The low math scores are likely partially due to the unique nature of the 2021-22 school year, said Jamie Aliveto, FCPS' chief of schools and accountability.
In the wake of the pandemic, students were granted a waiver from the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP). They didn't have to pass the Algebra I exam to graduate.
MCAP exams don't affect students' grades. Instead, they're used to measure student progress across the state.
School principals across FCPS reported that many students finished their 2021-22 MCAP math tests in about 10 minutes, Aliveto said in a recent interview. There wasn't much incentive for them to try very hard, she added.
Still, the 5% data point will be a baseline for one of FCPS' many new Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) — a set of goals spearheaded by Superintendent Cheryl Dyson.
One of the key components of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, a sweeping statewide education reform bill that is phasing in over the next decade, is referred to as "college and career readiness."
State experts are currently conducting research on what measures can accurately predict a student's preparedness for higher education or entering the workforce, and the definition of "college and career ready" will likely expand this fall.
But, for now, under the interim definition, students are only considered to be "college and career ready" if they pass the MCAP English exam — plus the math SAT or a state math exam — by the end of 10th grade.
That means only 5% of FCPS students currently fall into that bucket.
The system's goal is to increase that figure by 20 percentage points each year for the next four years.
As Aliveto presented that plan to the Frederick County Board of Education at a meeting last month, she acknowledged it was aggressive.
"You might say, 'Wow, we don't usually see a target of 20 percentage points each year,'" she said. "Well, ladies and gentleman, that's because of our baseline data."
Eventually, a GPA threshold will likely be added as another way that students can be counted as college and career ready, Aliveto said. That would allow more students to meet the standard, and would be a more accurate way to predict their future success, she said.
"Test scores aren't everything," she said.
New college and career readiness standards should be released this fall, Aliveto added.
Despite the unique circumstances surrounding the system's baseline data, it's important to face them head on, she said.
State and federal waivers, plus pauses on some standardized testing, created a kind of "accountability lull" for school systems during the pandemic, she said.
"And now, we're back at it," Aliveto said. "We really need to shift our culture back to that time."
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(19) comments
I keep reading reports in the newspaper that the best way to help kids catch up after covid is by putting them in small group (2-4 students) tutoring 3 times a week. However, that is expensive and requires a lot of administrative effort to organize. Many school systems,including FCPS, are signing up to make online tutoring programs free to students, because it's easier and less expensive for the school system, However, research shows that it is the more advanced students who occasionally make use of such programs, not the students who are most behind.
If only about 5% of students are passing the state math exams, while 72% are passing the state English exam, then there is probably something wrong with the math exams. Rather than just give us the Frederick results, how about state-wide results?
I completely agree with NPReeder's comment about the need to pass geometry and algebra to graduate from high school. They should not be required. Some people are just bad at math.
In real life, just how important is Algebra or Geometry? Yes, very important for some career choices, but the average person does not need to know this in your normal day to day work. Maybe it's time to make these two topics very basic and instead of college focus on Algebra and Geometry for those going into specialized fields. English is important for everyone and that is where the focus should be.
https://www.brookings.edu/articles/why-common-core-failed/#:~:text=More%20than%20a%20decade%20after,positive%20impact%20on%20student%20achievement.
Sounds like the FCPS' chief of schools and accountability is an ineffective and unnecessary position and should be defunded immediately.
Frederick County schools have never impressed me and yes, my kids attended them. The English teachers were themselves barely literate, and one math teacher had never heard of the commutative principle. Fredrick is historically a farming community where “book learning” was not a top priority.
I'm Pride to have graudated from FCPS
what
Is your sentence intended to be a joke? Hope so.👍
Maybe if they did away with that dumb stupid common core crap then they would be more likely to pass and understand math better. As far as English goes they actually need to have books instead of everything done on the internet
Tell us what you know regarding the specifics of a common core curriculum, crab.
I agree, Crab! I also wonder why they have those new-fangled computer things instead of writing with a quill and ink on parchment. Let's get back to basics!
A shovel and a piece of charcoal if yer not so fancy👍🏻
My kids went through before Common Core. It’s not like FCPS were any better then.
"MCAP exams don't affect students' grades. Instead, they're used to measure student progress across the state." This has nothing to do with common core. These exams, have no impact on graduation or kids GPA's, so students, as noted in the article, don't put an effort ( 10 minutes??) into these exams.
Less time on social media would probably be a benefit to scores. Also, that newer math crap is horrible. Whoever came up with that needs to be sent back to the stone age.
Common Core is awful and I definitely don’t think it is beneficial for them
Why?
What is new math? I remember people making fun of "new math" 50+ years ago.
