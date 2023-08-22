Frederick County Public Schools students showed a slight improvement on math exams last school year and performed among the best in the state, but still showed proficiency rates far below pre-pandemic levels.
Twenty-six percent of students earned a proficient score on the 2022-23 Algebra I test for the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP), according to data released Tuesday by the State Education Department.
That’s significantly better than the statewide average of 17%, and lower only than Howard, Worcester, Anne Arundel and Garrett counties.
Meanwhile, 36% of FCPS third through eighth graders earned proficient scores on their math MCAP exams, compared to the statewide average of 25%.
In that category, FCPS and Calvert County tied for the fourth-highest rates in the state.
FCPS third through eighth graders collectively improved their proficiency rate in math by 4.5 percentage points over 2021-22. Only Worcester County saw a greater increase.
In an emailed statement Tuesday, Jamie Aliveto, FCPS’ chief of schools and accountability, said the district “does have much to celebrate” in the latest batch of results, but acknowledged stubborn achievement gaps for students in poverty, students with disabilities and multilingual students.
A breakdown of performance by student groups in each county was not publicly available Tuesday.
A more detailed county-by-county and school-by-school presentation of the data, including demographic breakdowns, will be available via the Maryland Report Card on Sept. 26.
Students in FCPS and across the state fared better in English than in math. In Frederick County, 57% of students in third through eighth grade earned proficient scores. The statewide average was 47%.
Tenth graders in FCPS far outperformed the state average on the English MCAP, with 71% scoring proficient. Only 54% of students statewide earned proficient scores.
FCPS students’ proficiency rates increased on all tests except for the eighth grade science exam, Aliveto said.
She said the district analyzes local test results in addition to state ones “to fully understand the needs of our students.” It’s important to consider more than one data point in each subject area, she said.
“The state assessments have undergone many iterations of the test over the past several years, including new standard setting, newly defined performance levels, and new test design with the math test being delivered as a computer adaptive assessment in 2023,” Aliveto wrote. “Due to the many changes in the state assessment, FCPS continues to promote a multiple measures approach in evaluating the progress of our students.”
The district is planning engagement events for parents and students to learn more about the MCAP and “how these tests currently impact a child’s educational programming,” she wrote.
Nothing to proud of - numbers are absolutely horrible across the board. And shows throwing money at problem isn’t the answer - Baltimore had highest per student spending (because of how the state distributes funds) and yet look at their number. These results reflect poorly on Maryland’s education system as a whole.
Putting a positive spin on absolutely dismal results. We are failing and it is time that FCPS adopts scientifically based reading and math teaching solutions. It can be done! We CAN do it!
Wow! The MoCo North influence is showing up big time. Weren’t FC and MoCo part of one big County way back when? Karma!
