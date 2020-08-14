Frederick County Public Schools plans to assess students at the beginning of the school year to determine their academic needs following an irregular final three months of the spring semester.
“What we knew was that there was varied student engagement... with how they were participating in the continuity of learning during those last three months,” said Jennifer Bingman, director of System Accountability and School Improvement for FCPS.
The plan and schedule on how assessments will take place was recently presented to the FCPS Curriculum and Instruction Committee by school system staff.
Both the state and federal departments of education waived testing during the spring semester due to the emergency nature of the pandemic. However, the Maryland state recovery plan requires school districts to determine where students stand, identify any gaps that may be present and develop plans for the success of each student.
The FCPS assessment plan for the 2020-2021 school year will test students in kindergarten through 10th grade at the beginning, middle and end of the year to determine individual student academic needs and monitor growth.
Due to the virtual mode of FCPS’s fall semester, a computer-adaptive web program called “Performance Series Express” will be used to administer assessments in math and reading for grades two through 10. First-graders will also receive a math assessment through the program.
Students will receive scaled scores which will provide teachers with information including how the student compares against the national norm performance, Bingman said.
Kindergartners will participate in teacher-guided assessments for both math and reading and will be assessed using snapshot benchmarks, said Kyle Barnette, supervisor of local assessment and intervention for FCPS.
“Teachers will listen to kids, for instance, count to the number 20 and then rate how far they were able to go without making an error,” Barnette said.
For reading, students in both kindergarten and first grade will be asked to read words or passages by their teachers.
The assessments, whether teacher-guided or not, are not long in duration, Barnette said, and most of the upper-grade assessments are designed to be completed in approximately 20 minutes.
The data collected from assessments will most likely be combined with teacher feedback.
Barnette said the teacher feedback surveys are being reworked to ask more pointed questions and prevent generalized statements or implicit bias, to address a concern of board member Karen Yoho. Additionally, the various approaches to assessing students is meant to ensure objective and clean snapshots of where students are.
When asked by Board Vice President Jay Mason what scheduling for assessments will look like for both teachers and families, Barnette said for grades using “Performance Series Express,” the assessments can be completed at almost any time. Students simply have to log into the program using their school name and student ID.
For the youngest learners, teachers will communicate a schedule with families, said Kevin Cuppett, executive director of curriculum, instruction and innovation for FCPS.
There will be flexible times throughout the week during which teachers can administer the assessment to students on an individual basis.
“I think the way this would work most naturally, thinking about a second-grade classroom, if I just now met with my class to do some direct instruction, I might say I need...a student in my class to stay on when everybody else disengages to go do work,” Cuppett said.
Specific dates for when assessments will begin to be delivered are still unclear, but by the end of the academic year, the school system plans to have intervened with any students who exhibited reading difficulty, identified and extended learning for gifted students and have monitored student academic growth.
