Frederick County Public Schools will delay the launch of a committee to review challenged library books because of an Open Meetings Act complaint that The Frederick News-Post filed with a state review board.
The committee of 60 people — including FCPS employees, parents, students and community members — will determine whether 35 books will be allowed to remain on the shelves of school libraries across Frederick County.
Local parent and four-time school board candidate Cindy Rose called for the review, arguing that the books all contain inappropriate content. The review will consist of five committee meetings, originally scheduled to begin Jan. 19.
FCPS announced on Dec. 7 that the committee meetings would be closed to the public.
On Dec. 14, the News-Post filed a complaint with Maryland's Open Meetings Act Compliance Board, arguing that the FCPS review committee met the legal definition of a public body and, therefore, that community members must be allowed to observe its work.
FCPS has yet to respond to the News-Post's complaint. Under state law, it has until Jan. 17 to do so.
In a Dec. 15 email, Rachel Simmonsen, counsel to the Open Meetings Compliance Board, wrote that once a body responds to a complaint filed against it, rulings can usually be made within 30 days.
The compliance board is an independent state entity whose three members are appointed by the governor. It issues advisory opinions on whether bodies have violated the Open Meetings Act.
In an email on Wednesday, Kevin Cuppett, FCPS’ executive director of curriculum, instruction and innovation, wrote that the review committee's first two meetings — scheduled for Jan. 19 and Feb. 9 — will be canceled "because of the timeline associated with resolving the complaint" filed by the News-Post.
Instead, Cuppett wrote, the committee's first meeting will be on March 2.
The new committee meeting schedule is:
- March 2
- March 23
- April 20
- May 11
- June 1
All meetings will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
So far, 34 of the 60 people chosen for the committee have confirmed they would still participate with the amended schedule, Cuppett said Wednesday.
More than 1,000 people applied, including 43 teachers, 91 students, and 910 parents and community members.
This is how ridiculous this ban the books nonsense is……
GO Jillian!!!!!!!!
The OMCB exists for just this reason. And big points for an FNP reporter using all legal means to do her job. Well done.
(Next stop … the Maryland Public Information Act ;))
