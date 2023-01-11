Challenged books
“Normal People” by Sally Rooney, “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut and “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas are three of the 35 books that a Frederick County Public Schools committee will review, after former school board candidate Cindy Rose challenged their appropriateness.

 Staff file photo by Jillian Atelsek

Frederick County Public Schools will delay the launch of a committee to review challenged library books because of an Open Meetings Act complaint that The Frederick News-Post filed with a state review board.

The committee of 60 people — including FCPS employees, parents, students and community members — will determine whether 35 books will be allowed to remain on the shelves of school libraries across Frederick County.

(2) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

This is how ridiculous this ban the books nonsense is……

Report: Young teens are stumbling across porn. Here’s how they are finding it

Madeline Holcombe

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Published 8:38 AM EST, Tue January 10, 2023

CNN

Families waiting to talk about pornography until their children are teenagers should move up that schedule, according to a new report.

The average that kids first reported being exposed to online porn was 12, according to a new Common Sense Media survey of more than 1,300 teens ages 13 to 17.

Fifteen percent first saw porn when they were 10 years old or younger, according to the report.

Report Add Reply
TheLorax1

GO Jillian!!!!!!!!

The OMCB exists for just this reason. And big points for an FNP reporter using all legal means to do her job. Well done.

(Next stop … the Maryland Public Information Act ;))

Report Add Reply

