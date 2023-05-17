Frederick County Public Schools is planning to hire career coaches for middle and high school to help students prepare for college and careers, the district said.

The school system signed a memorandum of understanding with Frederick County government, Frederick County Workforce Services and Frederick Community College for the career coaches in line with Blueprint for Maryland's Future, according to a news release from the school system.

I sure hope the trades are not given the short end of the stick. I know we have some high schools in FredCo that proudly announce that more than 90% of their graduates go to college. I regard that as a systemic failure.

