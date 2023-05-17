Frederick County Public Schools is planning to hire career coaches for middle and high school to help students prepare for college and careers, the district said.
The school system signed a memorandum of understanding with Frederick County government, Frederick County Workforce Services and Frederick Community College for the career coaches in line with Blueprint for Maryland's Future, according to a news release from the school system.
The Maryland General Assembly passed the Blueprint for Maryland's Future in 2021 to transform public education in the state.
Twenty-one career coaches are scheduled to begin supporting students in the 2023-24 school year, the release said.
In addition to the 21 career coaches, the school system and county workforce services will each provide a career coach coordinator. FCC will contribute and assist with the professional development and the training for the new career coaches.
The MOU will fulfill a local career counseling agreement that follows the state's Blueprint's College and Career Readiness pillar under the broader Blueprint legislation, the release said, which requires that students be prepared for college or the workforce.
“One of the main goals of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is to ensure students are prepared for success after graduation, no matter what paths they choose,” Superintendent Cheryl L. Dyson said in the release.
Part of the requirements of the college and career readiness pillar are career and technology programs that include more opportunities for students in partnership with the private sector. This includes apprenticeships and workplace experience at no cost to families that lead to credentials that can be used in the future, the district said.
I sure hope the trades are not given the short end of the stick. I know we have some high schools in FredCo that proudly announce that more than 90% of their graduates go to college. I regard that as a systemic failure.
