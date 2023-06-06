Ozobots - STEM center

Ozobots, which are robots that follow lines, sit in their charging case. They will be in STEM centers in Frederick County Public Schools.

 Courtesy of Ellen Buchanan of Edgewater Federal Solutions

Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Edgewater Federal Solutions and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to establish STEM centers in two elementary schools.

The centers will open in the upcoming school year at Tuscarora Elementary and Whittier Elementary schools.

