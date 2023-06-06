Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Edgewater Federal Solutions and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to establish STEM centers in two elementary schools.
The centers will open in the upcoming school year at Tuscarora Elementary and Whittier Elementary schools.
They contain various hands-on materials meant to engage the students in experiential learning in science, technology, engineering and math.
"These STEM centers provide opportunities for us to enhance and enrich our elementary curriculum," said Erin Landsman, the STEM teacher specialist for pre K-12 students. "It aligns with everything that we value and getting our students prepared for that future workforce."
Landsman said the centers will foster collaboration and communication among the students and let them make connections with the rest of their curriculum.
The two schools were chosen by assessing the needs of the schools and students and meeting with the principals to discuss how they would take advantage of this opportunity, Landsman said.
The Ripken foundation, a national nonprofit organization focused on youth development, has STEM centers in 307 locations around the country. It goal is to expand access in STEM areas and provide early exposure to students.
Rosa Villastrigo, the senior director of STEM at the foundation, said the centers help students learn to enjoy these subject areas.
"We've found that students don't always automatically associate themselves with those subjects, and the early exposure really helps them to realize they can be good at science, they can be good at engineering, they can be good at math," Villastrigo added.
The foundation will collaborate with the county’s school system to provide the necessary training and resources for the centers.
According to Landsman, they are discussing the possibility of opening up Tuscarora's center to more elementary students in the area.
She said the county is incorporating STEM labs into the designs for new elementary schools to expand opportunities to more students.
Edgewater, a Frederick-based information technology company, previously partnered with the Ripken foundation to launch a STEM center in the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County.
Cherie Wigfield, the company's corporate operations director, said she is looking forward to opening more STEM centers throughout the county.
According to Wigfield, two more STEM centers will open in Frederick County schools in February 2024. She said there is a possibility of launching a community-based center outside of a specific school.
On July 13, Edgewater will host an event at its office to find more companies in the county with which to partner to open more STEM centers in the area.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in September at Tuscarora Elementary School to celebrate the collaboration and launch of the centers.
