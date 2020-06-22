Frederick County Public Schools will resume its summer Work-Based Learning Program on July 15. 

Staff is seeking approved Youth Apprenticeship employers interested in participating and will post positions for students as soon as they become available. 

The Youth Apprenticeship program is for high school juniors and seniors. The program is intended for students who want to gain experience in an industry that they plan to continue working in after graduation.

Participating employers are approved through the Maryland Department of Labor.

Interested students are advised to check for available positions online at www.fcpsyouthapprentice.org from now until July 9. Applications will be accepted until July 10.

Additionally, seniors who are already enrolled in work study or internships for the fall and have begun participating this summer may begin earning hours. Students should email their school's Work-Based Learning Coordinator for details.

A list of coordinators is posted at www.fcps.org/CTECoordinators.

(1) comment

DickD

A great idea!

Report Add Reply

