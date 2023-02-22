Community Health Workers Graduation
Asian American Center of Frederick Executive Director Elizabeth Chung, left, applauds community health worker graduates, from left, Shayne Stratyner, Albertine Marchione, Mohammad Amiri, Calvina Tucker and Lam Nguyen. The apprenticeship program addresses gaps in the health care industry, especially for underserved populations.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Before Lam Nguyen came to the United States from Vietnam last winter, she didn't expect that her translation and interpretation expertise could help other immigrants navigate the complex U.S. health care system.

After Nguyen arrived in Howard County, however, Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick, invited her to apply for the center's Community Health Worker Apprenticeship Program.

