Before Lam Nguyen came to the United States from Vietnam last winter, she didn't expect that her translation and interpretation expertise could help other immigrants navigate the complex U.S. health care system.
After Nguyen arrived in Howard County, however, Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick, invited her to apply for the center's Community Health Worker Apprenticeship Program.
On Wednesday, after 12 weeks in the program and hours of training on medical interpretation, mental health first aid and how to provide patients guidance on medical billing and insurance, Nguyen and four other apprentices received their program certificates and a $5,000 stipend.
The program will provide another $7,500 stipend once apprentices begin work in their field.
Nguyen, 39, said she will use the stipends to expand her health care knowledge with community college courses and her training to serve as a community conduit between Vietnamese people and health care services, after she gives birth in a few months.
"It's really useful for new immigrants like me to get to know more about what resources are available," Nguyen said. "As an immigrant, they're keen on knowing available services so if they have an issue, they can contact these [health] organizations."
Nguyen and her class of graduates are part of roughly 120 community health workers the Asian American Center and primary educator Micke Brown will train over the next three years, with another 45 graduates expected in March.
Of those trainees, 90% will come from underserved populations, according to the Asian American Center, which includes immigrants, persons with disabilities, people of color, rural communities and people affected by poverty or inequality.
Community health workers have similar life experiences, languages and backgrounds as the community members they serve.
The program is funded by $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money that the Asian American Center received last year to train community health workers and provide additional resources to those like Nguyen who completed the apprenticeship program.
“[Community health workers] can make a huge difference in patients’ experiences," Chung said in a statement. "If you’re new to this country, it’s scary and confusing to go to the doctor. CHWs are a friendly face in the room with you, who can help you understand it all, and make sure the doctor knows what you are saying, too.”
Chung said at the graduation event on Wednesday that through the training program, a new workforce will help build equity and fairness among underserved communities by providing them with technical medical support.
Nguyen, specifically, said she will work with the Asian American Center to translate information related to COVID-19 and serve as a cultural expert representing Vietnamese communities. She has a background in information technology services that she hopes to loop in, too, so she can connect immigrants and their skills with relevant job listings.
In towns and cities across the country, community health workers help smooth communication between health care providers and the people they serve.
They play an important role in reducing health inequities exacerbated by racism, xenophobia and other forms of prejudice and discrimination.
The Asian American Center was one organization of 80 nationwide that received a total of $225 million in ARPA money to train community health workers.
The apprenticeship program and its stipend are intended to financially support expecting parents like Nguyen, as well as current parents like Albertine Marchione and Calvina Tucker, who graduated alongside her, and to cover transportation, child care and technology costs.
"My classmates know me as 'The Lady Behind the Wheel,'" Marchione said Wednesday. "Because I'm either at work and in class, or always driving. I'm looking forward to getting more knowledge, more training, and I'm ready to get my feet and hands wet whenever I can."
Another apprenticeship program graduate, Mohammad Amiri, holds a medical degree from a university in Afghanistan and emigrated to the United States in 2019.
Amiri does project management for ICF International in Virginia. He said his main passion is the health care industry, which he hopes to re-enter with his new community health worker training and eventually become a physician or physician's assistant.
Like Marchione, Amiri said he is ready to dive into the health care field and get to work.
"My ultimate goal for this program is to make a bridge from my overseas medical career and get into the health care industry here," Amiri said. "While I'm working as a [community health worker], I will be working to further develop my career."
