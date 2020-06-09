Two student projects tied for first place at this year's "Startup Frederick," a competition hosted by Frederick County Public Schools.
Middletown High School’s Molly Harris, whose project was called Cakes By Molly, and the Tuscarora High School team of Allison Fitzgerald, Kyle Sanger and Nora Schobel, whose company was named The Blast Cap tied for the top prize. The Blast Cap’s project was a swim cap containing waterproof, Bluetooth speakers.
Both winners received $300 from Nymeo Credit Union.
The competition, which is modeled on the TV show "Shark Tank," is meant to encourage entrepreneurship and connect students and employers.
The eight finalists, each of which had previously won their school's competition, submitted their projects virtually.
According to a press release from FCPS, the teams and or individuals had up to five minutes to pitch an entrepreneurial concept and business plan to a panel of leading business people who served as judges.
Students were judged in five categories including creativity and innovation, market potential, and operational sustainability.
Nymeo also provided monetary prizes to those who placed second through eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.