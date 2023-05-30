Frederick Classical Charter School is again on probation after the county school board renewed concerns about its governance.
The Frederick County Board of Education voted 5-2 for the probation at its work session on May 17.
Vice President Dean Rose and board members David Bass, Jason Johnson, Rae Gallagher and Karen Yoho voted in favor of probation.
Board President Sue Johnson and board member Nancy Allen voted against the decision.
When a public charter school is on probation, it must submit regular status reports to the school board and follow an improvement plan set forth by the district.
The probationary status is set to last until the end of the 2023-24 school year.
This is the second time in recent years that Frederick Classical Charter School (FCCS) has faced consequences for what officials and some parents have said is a dysfunctional governance system.
The school board put FCCS on probation in June 2021, but lifted that status a year later, saying it had seen improvement.
At the most recent school board meeting, some members said they feared the school had been taken off probation too early. Yoho was openly exasperated with seeing what she described as "issue after issue after issue" with the school's governance.
"You're the only school that we're really hearing constantly from," Yoho said. "We just want this to stop."
FCCS is governed by an elected Board of Trustees that has faced criticism for its communication and culture.
An independent head of school manages FCCS' day-to-day operations, like a principal would. But the trustees handle the finances and provide "oversight and strategic direction" for the nonprofit Frederick Classical Charter School Inc., according to the school website.
Some parents and former trustees have consistently complained to the school board about the Board of Trustees, taking issue with the way members handle disagreements, communicate with parents, manage fundraising, conduct elections and more.
FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson sent a seven-page memo to FCCS’ Board of Trustees last month, outlining her concerns and saying she was worried the body was “incapable of making the needed change.”
Board members and FCPS employees emphasized at the May 17 meeting that they did not want to revoke FCCS' charter or see the school close. Students at FCCS excel academically, they said, consistently outperforming the FCPS average, and families laud the school's teachers and curriculum.
Still, the board and the district said continued discord among school leaders and parents was bound to hurt students. Being on probation could serve as a wake-up call, some board members argued.
"The only thing that I've heard consistently," Yoho said to FCCS leaders, "is that when you were on probation, things got better."
Meanwhile, Nkechi Ileka-Adeoye, president of FCCS' Board of Trustees, said at the May 17 meeting that FCPS and the school board consistently took an adversarial position with the school rather than a collaborative one.
Ileka-Adeoye said the district is too quick to believe "hearsay" from what she described as a small group of "vocal parents," and doesn't take the time to get the other side of the story.
“We get beat up all the time in emails," she said. "We just find ourselves trying to defend constantly."
Jen Schneider, an accountant for the Board of Trustees, said being on probation would "completely erode" the school's ability to conduct outside fundraising or secure a loan for a new building.
A lawyer representing the trustees said members could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Several parents spoke about FCCS at the school board's May 17 meeting. Three of them said they supported sanctioning the school, while two opposed it.
Parent and former Board of Trustees member Allison Rizzo said putting the school on probation was "the most damaging thing you could do to the scholars today."
She echoed Ileka-Adeoye's view that the school system was unnecessarily harsh toward FCCS.
Parent Courtney Krouse, meanwhile, said the school "desperately needed stronger leadership."
It would be newsworthy if the FCCS students did not outperform the FCPS average.Their classes are approximately 1/3 the size of FCPS classes, so the notion that they ¨consistently" do, not so much. Oh the things we could all do with the curriculum with tiny classes!
