April Miller

Del. April Miller

A state delegate from Frederick County has filed a bill that would expand how the Maryland Open Meetings Act applies to public school systems.

Del. April Miller's proposal, HB 1203, would require public school system committees that "will review or discuss curriculum content; textbooks or other course materials; library books; or supplemental materials" to follow the act.

FlyFisherman

April Miller was one of the individuals disrupting the Family Life Advisory Committee.

Hayduke2

Yup!

